Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.

Police say the "brazen" carjacker forced the woman to drive to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, and demanded she make a withdrawal from an ATM at a nearby bank.

After taking the cash from her, he told the woman to drive to Matthews Park, where he fled from the scene and she called 911.

The victim, who was not physically injured, described the suspect as a stocky black man in his 40s. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a black surgical mask, a dark jacket, a dark long-sleeved shirt and cloth gloves.

Police say at this time, there is no photograph available of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect, or who may have been a prior victim of his, should contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office at 651-266-9558.