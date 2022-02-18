Police trying to ID two suspects in Rosedale Center carjackings

Roseville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects from two separate carjackings in the parking lot of Rosedale Center.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the two incidents occurred on Monday and Wednesday at Rosedale Center. Both incidents involved armed suspects who demanded the victims’ keys.

The first incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Monday, with the victim reportedly exiting her vehicle when a man approached her and told her to give him her keys or he would kill her. He then removed a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect in the first incident was described as a black man standing between 5’2” and 5’5” and very thin. He was around 20-years-old and wearing a black sweatshirt and black jogger pants.

The second incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. when a woman exiting her vehicle was approached by two men, both of them wearing dark clothing. One of the men told her to give him her keys and pressed a pistol to her midsection.

Detectives later spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 35W and Hiawatha Avenue, though they lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was driving erratically, according to RPD.

Roseville police believe the carjacking suspects have been involved in other incidents throughout the metro. Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7268.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters