A man who was wearing a red shirt, sunglasses and a mask is a suspect in an Eden Prairie bank robbery, and police are asking the public for help identifying him.

Eden Prairie Police Department announced Monday that it is looking and trying to identify a man who robbed BMO Harris Bank at 11455 Viking Drive around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

"Employees reported that one individual entered the bank wearing a hat, mask and sunglasses. When he approached the counter, he passed the teller a note demanding the cash in their drawer. There were no injuries and no weapon was used, but the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash," police said.

The man is described as a Black male who is approximately 5-foot-10. He was wearing a red shirt, light-washed jeans, brown/black sunglasses, a black hat and a blue surgical mask. He was also driving a black SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the person or vehicle is asked to call 952-949-6200. Reward money is offered to persons who come forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.