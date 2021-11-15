Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Police trying to identity man who robbed BMO Harris Bank in Eden Prairie
Publish date:

Police trying to identity man who robbed BMO Harris Bank in Eden Prairie

The bank was robbed by the man in mid-October.
Author:

Eden Prairie Police Department

The bank was robbed by the man in mid-October.

A man who was wearing a red shirt, sunglasses and a mask is a suspect in an Eden Prairie bank robbery, and police are asking the public for help identifying him. 

Eden Prairie Police Department announced Monday that it is looking and trying to identify a man who robbed BMO Harris Bank at 11455 Viking Drive around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. 

"Employees reported that one individual entered the bank wearing a hat, mask and sunglasses. When he approached the counter, he passed the teller a note demanding the cash in their drawer. There were no injuries and no weapon was used, but the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash," police said. 

The man is described as a Black male who is approximately 5-foot-10. He was wearing a red shirt, light-washed jeans, brown/black sunglasses, a black hat and a blue surgical mask. He was also driving a black SUV. 

You can see more photos of the suspect and the associated SUV in this gallery. 

Eden Prairie bank robber

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 10.32.04 AM
4
Gallery
4 Images

Anyone who recognizes the person or vehicle is asked to call 952-949-6200. Reward money is offered to persons who come forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

Related

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

MN News

Suspects with semi-automatic gun rob bank in Northfield

They robbed Premier Bank in Northfield just before noon.

Screen Shot 2020-07-25 at 9.22.48 AM
MN News

Crow Wing Co. authorities asking for help finding armed bank robber

The Deerwood Bank in Garrison was held up yesterday.

residence inn 1
MN News

Police find woman dead, man with 'significant injuries' in Eden Prairie hotel

A man was also found with "significant injuries."

st. paul bank robbery suspect
MN News

FBI's appeal to identify suspect who held up bank in St. Paul

The suspect walked into a bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Ray McNeary
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud bank robber wanted to 'go viral,' become 'a martyr'

Police were in a standoff with him at the Wells Fargo bank for more than 8 hours.

MN News

Two robbed at knifepoint while walking in Eden Prairie

Police are on the lookout for two suspects.

Mike Elhard
MN News

Eden Prairie man found dead was training for the Chicago Marathon

The 39-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.