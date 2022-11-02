Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Two adults have died following a double-stabbing and shooting inside a North St. Paul home on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries.

A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital and a man and woman, both with stab wounds, were being treated for critical injuries — however, the woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said Wednesday that investigators believe the man pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday committed the stabbing and was shot by another man, who was attempting to stop him. All five adults involved in the incident are family members.

The incident marks the second deadly attack inside a family home in Ramsey County within a week.

Matthew Hill, a 17-year-old from Roseville, is accused of murdering his grandmother and and violently attacking his mother and sisters inside their home on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

In North St. Paul, all weapons have been recovered at the scene and no additional suspects are sought in the case, according to authorities.

"This was a very violent, traumatic, and tragic incident for this family," North St. Paul Police Chief Phil Baebenroth said in a press release. "I am saddened by the loss of life and our prayers are with the survivors and family members involved in this incident."

Baebenroth said investigators cannot confirm any motive for the attack and the names of the victims will be released pending autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The case is still a "very active" investigation, he added, but there is not believed to be any risk to the public.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.