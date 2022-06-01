Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Rochester police in southeast Minnesota are asking the public to help find a missing 17-year-old boy, who may be with his noncustodial mother.

Caden Alexander Olson, who has autism, left his home in southeast Rochester on Sunday, May 30 and has not been seen or heard from since. According to police, Olson called his father around 6:30 p.m. Sunday saying he was on his way to a park to meet his mother.

His mother, 47-year-old Rebecca Jo Rowe, does not have custody of Caden. Her last known residence was in Texas, and police say they have not been able to make contact with her.

Caden, pictured above, is about 5'8'' and 130 pounds with dark hair. Before going missing, he may have been wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt with blue "highwater" jeans, Adidas shoes and thick-rimmed glasses.

Police believe he left with a large, black suitcase.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call Rochester PD at 507-259-7012.