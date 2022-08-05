Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Skip to main content
Police update Mall of America shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Police update Mall of America shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Police in Bloomington say an altercation inside a store Thursday afternoon led to multiple rounds of gunfire inside Mall of America. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges provided more information Thursday evening on the incident that prompted a lockdown at the mall. 

According to Hodges, video footage indicates an altercation took place between two groups at the cash register inside the Nike store before the gunfire broke out. 

"But instead of walking away, they decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life," Hodges said. "They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people." 

At 4:15 p.m., a Bloomington officer heard shots fired and responded within seconds, according to Hodges. The suspects fled the scene and have not yet been located. 

"Fortunately, at this time, it doesn't appear that anyone was injured," Hodges said, adding the incident appears to be isolated and authorities don't believe there's a further danger to the public. 

"I just want to say to those who committed this act — please turn yourself in," he continued. "Please turn yourself in, but should you choose not to — our officers, our partners are detectives will not stop until we lock you up."

Hodges said it appears one person fired shots, with a total of three shots fired from a handgun. 

“Tonight’s violence at the Mall of America is unacceptable,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement. “These brazen incidents will not be tolerated. State resources are on the scene, we have offered our full support, and we will maintain close communication with Bloomington police to apprehend those responsible. We are committed to maintaining an unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities until we put a stop to this rise in crime.”

There was a large police presence at the Best Western located along Killebrew Drive across the street from the mall around 7 p.m. That was related to the investigation, but the scene has since cleared. 

"That was the location where we believed they may have fled," said Hodges, "but turns out they weren't. Nobody there now."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.39 PM
MN News

Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.19 PM
MN News

BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 1.22.41 PM
MN News

Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained

Trout anglers are concerned the incident represents a larger problem.

Becker School Board members listen to a community member during a meeting held on Aug. 1, 2022.
MN News

Becker School Board under fire for second time in 2022

Many community members have urged the board to not pass the proposed policy.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

Edeburn family
MN News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

FedEx
MN News

FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash

Both drivers were injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

His uncle says he's undergone a second surgery and is scheduled for another operation later this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Over $42,000 has been raised for Isaac Schuman's family.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

MSHSL changes Prep Bowl dates due to Vikings-Patriots game

The rest of the football schedule is unchanged, with the state semifinal games happening at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 17-19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Cop kills violent dog that attacked in Brooklyn Park

Animal control was first called to the scene after two stray dogs jumped a fence and began causing problems for power company employees.

Related

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

45-month sentence for gunman in MOA shooting

The New Year's Eve shooting sent shoppers and employees scrambling for safety.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

MOA shooting: Charges filed against 18-year-old suspected gunman

Prosecutors say a lingering dispute between the shooter and victim sparked the incident.

Screen Shot 2019-08-13 at 7.25.22 AM
MN News

Suspect tries to run down cop in St. Paul, search ongoing

It happened just a few blocks north of the Minnesota State Capitol.

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 6.56.02 AM
MN News

Albert Lea police searching for 19-year-old shooting suspect

He is considered a suspect in connection to a May 1 shooting in Albert Lea.

Andrew Johnson
MN News

Search for 'armed and dangerous' man ongoing in Brooklyn Park

Police say the man was involved in a domestic, and later threatened to shoot a resident.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.