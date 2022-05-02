Skip to main content
Police: Wadena couple, both 25, die in murder-suicide

The couple were found on Friday inside of their home.

A couple were found dead inside their rural Wadena home Friday in what police say was a murder-suicide.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the bodies of a man and a woman were found a the home in Compton Township at around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

The man is believed to have fatally shot his wife and then killed himself.

Identities of the two have not been released as of Monday morning. Autopsies are being conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Their names are expected to be released later on Monday.

