Police will 'bolster' presence at State Fair after Saturday night shooting

The shooting, which injured one person, happened after a fight broke out in the Midway area.

Law enforcement will “bolster” its presence at the State Fair Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night, causing an early closure.

According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, a gunshot was reported at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street in the Midway area Saturday night. At the scene, they found a person with non-life threatening injuries.

A video from the area shows hundreds of people suddenly fleeing at around 10:07 pm.

The incident caused the fair to issue an evacuation order at 10:20 p.m., 40 minutes before it was scheduled to close.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a hospital in St. Paul, and the incident remains under investigation, police say. FOX9 reports that the incident happened after a fight broke out near Cafe Caribe.

Police attempted to break up the fight, and pepper spray was used.

Gov. Tim Walz took to Twitter to address the situation Saturday night. He said his office had been in touch with State Fair Police and that law enforcement would “bolster” its presence at the fair Sunday.

The State Fair bans guns on its premises, and visitors are required to enter through metal detectors upon arrival.