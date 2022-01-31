Police: Woman carjacks delivery driver at gunpoint in St. Paul

Skip to main content
Police: Woman carjacks Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint in St. Paul

It happened in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

An armed woman carjacked a delivery driver at gunpoint in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was sitting in his car on the 200 block of Maria Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday when the woman approached, according to the St. Paul Police Department. 

The victim said the woman came up to the driver's side window and pointed a gun at him, police said. He got out of the car and the woman pushed him to the side, then got in the driver's side of the car, a 2003 tan Honda CRV. The victim said a man got into the passenger side and the two drove off, heading south on Maria Avenue. 

The driver was not injured.

The police department said the stolen vehicle was a personal car, not an Amazon-branded delivery van. As of late Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the car has not been located, the police department said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

