Police: Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Duluth

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed during what Duluth police say was a domestic incident.

Duluth police on Wednesday responded to an address on Kenwood Avenue at 5:15 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, and a woman was taken to a local hospital, where she's in critical condition.

A man suspected in the stabbing was taken into custody and is being detained as police continue to investigate.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship," police said.

Authorities haven't released any additional details about the incident.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.