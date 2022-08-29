Skip to main content
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis

More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.

According to an update from Cannon Falls Police Department, the woman said she had gotten into a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis expecting to be taken to a different location, only for the suspect to refuse to let her go, instead driving her around the metro area.

They ended up in Cannon Falls, where the woman was helped by staff at Casey's when she raised the alarm, and the suspect fled the scene in his car – crashing into a squad vehicle in the process.

He was chased twice by police, on Hwy. 52 and I-35, but initially escaped until a citizen in Faribault reported where his vehicle was, and he was arrested by Faribault police after being surrounded.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about the abduction, with the woman telling officers she couldn't remember everywhere she had been driven by the suspect, but says she "remembers being by a water with a dock and seeing people and yelling for help before the suspect drove away fast."

This would have happened around sunrise on Saturday, and is believed to have been within about 15 minutes of Maple Grove.

Police want to hear from anyone who heard the call for help and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan speeding away. The victim is a white woman in her 30s, the suspect a black 25-year-old man. There is also a parking lot near to the dock.

The suspect, who is from Minneapolis, is now being held in jail on pending charges of false imprisonment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

No police officers were injured in the squad car crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

