Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center

A male 'acquaintance' of the victim is currently cooperating with the investigation in Lakeville.

A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville.

Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.

Lifesaving measures were applied at the scene, and she was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for further treatment.

Police say that a "male acquaintance" of the victim is believed to be involved in the incident, though the extent of his involvement is not fully known at this stage of the investigation, nor is the circumstances of the shooting.

He was at the scene when police arrived and has been cooperating with investigators.

Nobody else is believed to be involved, and police say there is no wider threat to the public.

The investigation is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The 750,000-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center opened in Lakeville in 2021.

