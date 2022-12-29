Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway

Police are searching for at least five suspects believed to have been involved in a violent armed robbery in Woodbury early Thursday morning.

The Woodbury Police Department said officers were called to the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. after a man reported he'd been robbed in his driveway.

According to police, the victim was punched in the face during the robbery while the assailants stole his phone, wallet and car keys.

The man reportedly began honking his car horn, prompting the suspects to flee the scene in a black sedan. Police believe the suspect vehicle is possibly a dark colored Dodge Dart.

Woodbury Police Department

In a press release, police stated at least four males and one female were involved in the incident, although their races and ages are unknown.

At least one suspect presented a handgun during the incident, police said.

Police have released doorbell cameras images, which investigators believe captured images of one suspect and the vehicle involved in the incident.

In a statement, the police department said residents should be vigilant, but stated this type of crime is "very rare" in the east metro.

Police are reminding residents to not leave vehicles running, to lock house and garage doors at night and to take valuables out of vehicles when parked.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.