Police: Youth arrested at Stillwater HS after driving stolen car

Stillwater Area High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police say a juvenile who was driving a stolen car went inside the school.

The Oak Park Heights Police Department said at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, police received information about a stolen vehicle out of Woodbury that was being tracked northbound on Manning Avenue.

Police spotted the vehicle in the rear parking lot area of Stillwater High School. Officers saw the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, run from the car into the school.

A lockdown was issued, and the male juvenile suspect was "quickly located and placed into custody," the police department said.

Police told Bring Me The News the school was locked down for fewer than 10 minutes. Police would not say if the suspect is a Stillwater student.

The male is suspected of stealing the car in Woodbury Tuesday morning, police said.

Police have not released any other details about the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.