Popular south Minneapolis ice cream shop burglarized

Pumphouse Creamery

Somebody smashed the glass door and broke into one of the most popular ice cream shops Minnesota on Monday.

Barb Zapzalka, owner of Pumphouse Creamery near the corner of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, says her shop was burglarized overnight Monday. 

"I wonder if they were after the Rhubarb Ice Cream?" Zapzalka wrote on social media. "Anyway, just want everyone to know we are open even though it may not look like it with the plywood boarding up our door. Come on in, we are here for you!"

According to Minneapolis police, the door was smashed and the burglary happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. 

"No suspects were on the scene. The only known loss at the time was a cash register," the police report says. It's unclear how much cash was in the register. 

Pumphouse Creamery, located at 4754 Chicago Avenue South, features ice cream handcrafted by Zapzalka herself. She says everything she creates is organic and locally sourced.

The shop's summer hours are Monday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

