Part of North Shore Scenic Drive closed due to coastal erosion

A portion of North Shore Scenic Drive closed Tuesday after erosion along Lake Superior caused a slope to fail, according to officials in St. Louis County.

The closure, expected to last until approximately Nov. 12, begins immediately after the New Scenic Café entrance in Duluth and continues approximately 183 feet, ending at Homestead Road.

Traffic will be diverted to a detour on State Highway 61 while the emergency repairs are made.

Matt Hemmila, the county's deputy public works director, said saturated soils in the road core are the problem this time, although there've been issues with erosion from previous storms along the route.

Two smalls areas that showed settlement in the pavement were monitored throughout the summer, according to Hemmila. While one site stabilized relatively quickly after the storm, the other spot is continuing to show movement.

"The emergency repair should reduce any further risk of movement while we design a larger permanent repair for this area," Hemmila wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.

"We are planning for the permanent repair project to be built in 2023, although we are very early in the design process. We should have more information on that project later this year."