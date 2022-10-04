Skip to main content
Part of North Shore Scenic Drive closed due to coastal erosion

Part of North Shore Scenic Drive closed due to coastal erosion

A permanent repair is being planned for 2023.

North Shore Scenic Drive. Courtesy of St. Louis County.

A permanent repair is being planned for 2023.

A portion of North Shore Scenic Drive closed Tuesday after erosion along Lake Superior caused a slope to fail, according to officials in St. Louis County

The closure, expected to last until approximately Nov. 12, begins immediately after the New Scenic Café entrance in Duluth and continues approximately 183 feet, ending at Homestead Road. 

Traffic will be diverted to a detour on State Highway 61 while the emergency repairs are made. 

Matt Hemmila, the county's deputy public works director, said saturated soils in the road core are the problem this time, although there've been issues with erosion from previous storms along the route. 

Two smalls areas that showed settlement in the pavement were monitored throughout the summer, according to Hemmila. While one site stabilized relatively quickly after the storm, the other spot is continuing to show movement. 

"The emergency repair should reduce any further risk of movement while we design a larger permanent repair for this area," Hemmila wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.

"We are planning for the permanent repair project to be built in 2023, although we are very early in the design process. We should have more information on that project later this year." 

Courtesy of St. Louis County. 

Courtesy of St. Louis County. 

Next Up

unnamed
MN News

Part of North Shore Scenic Drive closed due to coastal erosion

A permanent repair is being planned for 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 12.12.21 PM
MN News

BCA: Missing 15-year-old from Glencoe might be in the Twin Cities

Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17.

slushy snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard responds to AccuWeather's winter forecast

Take anything beyond a couple weeks with a grain of salt, warns meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

1024px-Rage_Against_The_Machine
MN Music and Radio

Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including MN shows

The cancellations include a 2023 stop at the Target Center.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 11.03.16 AM
MN News

Watch: Speeding drivers use Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake

Community members have called for better safety precautions in response.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith sentenced to life for Plymouth road rage killing

A guilty verdict was determined by a jury this summer.

image
MN News

Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident

The incident remains under investigation.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Snowier periods than normal December through February?

Daunte Wright son
MN News

Lawsuit claims Daunte Wright's child hasn't received any fundraiser money

The lawsuit was filed by the child's mother this week.

Semi truck
MN News

Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path

The crash happened on Hwy. 212 west of the Twin Cities Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen repeats right-wing hoax about cat litter in schools

The candidate made the comments at a recent campaign event.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 8.56.16 PM
MN News

Police: Teen with machete damages shelves at Eden Prairie grocery store

Police arrested the 18-year-old at Jerry's Foods.

Related

Cascade River 1
MN News

Raging North Shore rivers overtake bridges, snap trees in half

Pedestrian bridges near the Lutsen Resort have been damaged by the vast river flow.

Denisovan molar
MN News

MN researcher part of team behind 'revolutionary' discovery of ancient tooth in Laos

The molar found in a remote cave is believed to have belonged to a Denisovan girl who lived 164,000-130,000 years ago.

Crane Lake
MN News

Flooding expected to worsen in MN's Arrowhead region

Hundreds of private homes are at-risk in northern St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad
MN News

Lost 12-year-old boy rescued from remote woodland east of Hibbing

A police K9 and drone aided with the search.

St. Louis County
MN News

St. Louis County set to declare state of emergency ahead of peak flood levels

Volunteers are urgently needed for sandbagging efforts in a small community near Voyageurs National Park.

north shore scenic railroad
MN Travel

All aboard! North Shore Scenic Railroad begins its 2021 season

The railroad offers several excursions throughout the summer for kids and adults.

kid hospital doctor
MN Coronavirus

Child COVID hospitalizations reach pandemic-high in northern MN

As omicron surges, more kids are ending up in the hospital.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 3.12.30 PM
MN News

Man shot in both legs is found 'limping along shoulder' of I-35

The victim didn't cooperate with authorities, according to the sheriff's office.