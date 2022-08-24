Skip to main content
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

Google

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. 

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious. 

Both men suffered life-threatening injuries, and the 33-year-old driver died after being taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The current condition of the other driver, a 60-year-old man, is unknown, though he is receiving care at Hennepin Healthcare. 

"Excessive speed is a possible contributing factor," police said. 

No further information has been released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 2.35.23 PM
MN News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen defends comparison of COVID-19 policies to Nazism

In the wake of criticism, Jensen said he doesn't believe the comparison is insensitive.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.38.00 PM
MN Music and Radio

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The Labor Day show has been called off.

meet_ac
MN Travel

American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

301389818_442152581291999_5895610930059308694_n
MN News

Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Baby found at MSP
MN News

Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.38.35 AM
MN Shopping

Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures another

A man in his late-40s was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Minneapolis man dies after crash leaves him pinned under vehicle

Clemente Garcia, 20, died Wednesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Police say driver 'swerved' into semi trailer in Minneapolis fatal crash

Police say the semi driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

The crash happened at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. and Sunfish Lake Blvd.