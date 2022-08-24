Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis.

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.

Both men suffered life-threatening injuries, and the 33-year-old driver died after being taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The current condition of the other driver, a 60-year-old man, is unknown, though he is receiving care at Hennepin Healthcare.

"Excessive speed is a possible contributing factor," police said.

No further information has been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.