Skip to main content
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota

Two people were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake.

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

Two people were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake.

Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide.

A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. 

"At this time it is believed to be a murder/suicide," a press release says. "The Sheriff's Office believes it to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public."

The incident is described as a "shooting," but a formal cause of death and their identities will be revealed at a later date by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. 

Authorities also haven't given a specific location of the incident. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

Next Up

police tape
MN News

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central MN

Two people were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 8.31.11 AM
MN News

State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer stepping down after 26 years

Hammer will stay on as CEO until spring of next year.

Plymouth suspects
MN News

Charges: Planned robbery led to homicide of 17-year-old in Plymouth

Charges have been filed against one suspect in connection with the murder of the Rogers High School student last week.

Ken Mauer
MN Sports

MN native Ken Mauer suing NBA over vaccine mandate

Mauer claims the NBA questioned his faith and denied his request for religious exemption.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Nephew to reopen beloved Rochester comic shop after owner's death

The treasured brick-and-mortar shop is staying in the family.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 9.58.44 AM
MN News

Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area

The 45-year-old man admitted to entering multiple buildings in the area.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 9.12.35 AM
MN News

Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

Police say two people exited a dark SUV with a loud muffler and attacked the woman.

police lights
MN News

2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury

Police say there is no threat to the public.

image
MN Business

Cargill names Brian Sikes next CEO

The commodities giant recorded a fiscal year 2022 revenue of $165 billion.

image
MN News

'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis

Pediatric care providers from health systems across Minnesota came together Monday to talk about the unprecedented surge in respiratory illness.

image
MN Food & Drink

Game enthusiasts plan elevated board game café for Burnsville

Attention Dungeon Masters:

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after overnight crash near Minneapolis Convention Center

The driver was killed after striking a traffic pole.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Forest Lake

A man and a woman were found dead on Saturday evening.

MN News

Fatal crash under investigation in west-central Minnesota

Two vehicles and four people were involved in the crash.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

OtterTailCountySheriffOffice
MN News

Police: Wadena couple, both 25, die in murder-suicide

The couple were found on Friday inside of their home.

Steven and Stacy Stearns
MN News

Murder-suicide involving husband, wife confirmed in Becker Co.

Two dogs were also found dead at the house.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Brooklyn Park apartment

Shots were reported to police around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police: Man killed sister in Forest Lake murder-suicide

Police responded to an abandoned 911 call on Saturday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide

The couple was found dead in a Rochester home last week during a welfare check.