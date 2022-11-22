Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central MN

Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide.

A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

"At this time it is believed to be a murder/suicide," a press release says. "The Sheriff's Office believes it to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public."

The incident is described as a "shooting," but a formal cause of death and their identities will be revealed at a later date by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities also haven't given a specific location of the incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.