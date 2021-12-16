Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Power outages impacting thousands of Minnesota, Wisconsin residents
Updated:
Original:

Power outages impacting thousands of Minnesota, Wisconsin residents

The reported outages come after a dangerous storm blew through the area.
Author:

Unsplash

The reported outages come after a dangerous storm blew through the area.

Thousands of residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin are without power Thursday morning.

Xcel Energy's outage map shows reported outages across a wide swath of southern Minnesota. It includes many outage reports in southeast Minnesota and the St. Croix River Valley, where three possible tornadoes Wednesday caused significant damage.

xcel outage map 2021-12-16

In total, Xcel Energy shows 7,914 Minnesota customers impacted by electric outages Thursday morning, while in Wisconsin 16,051 customers are without power.

Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric is also showing about 450 members affected by power outages, stretching from about Webster, Minnesota, south along 35 to the Ellendale and Bixby areas.

Wind gusts in southeastern Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin reached as high as 77 mph during the unprecedented December storm. There are also videos of damaged homes and buildings in and around Hartland, Minnesota.

Next Up

unsplash polie linemen electric utility workers
MN News

Power outages impacting thousands of MN, WI residents

The reported outages come after a dangerous storm blew through the area.

2019_1223_Packers_Home_0120
MN Vikings

Answering the burning Vikings playoff questions

Purple Insider discusses the Vikings' chances at making the postseason and who they'd want to face

Hartland storm damage
MN News

Storm damage reports in MN: Small town rocked by possible tornado

Numerous towns in southeastern Minnesota were slammed by damaging storms.

snowplow camera
MN News

Wind, snow-covered roads make for challenging morning commute

A no-travel advisory was recently lifted.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Ant reach milestones in win over Nuggets

The Timberwolves' duo made some history in an impressive victory in Denver

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN Weather

Tornado watch expanded to include Twin Cities, Rochester

Several tornadoes are likely and winds could gust up to 90 mph.

unsplash evening utility lines electricity
MN News

Xcel Energy to MN customers: Prepare for potential power outages

A historic December storm could bring damaging wind gusts, tornadoes.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Boy, 9, seriously injured after SUV and semi crash on highway

Another child and an adult woman were also injured in the Wednesday morning collision.

duluth police
MN News

Charges: Former Duluth man sexually assaulted teen in 2003

DNA led to the charges after nearly 20 years.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak

Buckle up. It could be a wild night.

blood donor hospital makelessnoise flickr
MN News

'Severe' blood shortage has MN health care system worried

The blood supply in the U.S. has reaching worrying levels.

andover missing teen 1 - crop
MN News

Girl, 15, left Twin Cities home Wednesday morning, hasn't been seen since

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the teenager.

Related

unsplash evening utility lines electricity
MN News

Xcel Energy to MN customers: Prepare for potential power outages

A historic December storm could bring damaging wind gusts, tornadoes.

Twin Cities storms - Aug 24 2021 - Joe Nelson
MN News

Power outages, flight delays after severe storms rumble through MN

The storm brought rain, high winds and hail to central and southern Minnesota.

MN News

Thousands of homes without power in southern Twin Cities

Xcel Energy says electricity should be restored within an hour.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

MN News

Towns along Hwy. 12 west of Twin Cities hit by power outage

The outage affected towns from Delano to Cokato.

MN News

Severe weather rumbles through Twin Cities metro, cuts power to thousands

Thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power Sunday night as a line of strong thunderstorms moved its way across the state. Crews continued to restore service Monday morning. KSTP also reports at least three homes were struck by lightning and numerous trees fell throughout the metro. No injuries have been reported.

MN News

Power outage closes Wells Fargo Place in downtown St. Paul

MN News

High winds knock out power to thousands in the metro

Approximately 10,000 people were without power around 2:30 p.m.