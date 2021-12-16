Power outages impacting thousands of MN, WI residents

Thousands of residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin are without power Thursday morning.

Xcel Energy's outage map shows reported outages across a wide swath of southern Minnesota. It includes many outage reports in southeast Minnesota and the St. Croix River Valley, where three possible tornadoes Wednesday caused significant damage.

In total, Xcel Energy shows 7,914 Minnesota customers impacted by electric outages Thursday morning, while in Wisconsin 16,051 customers are without power.

Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric is also showing about 450 members affected by power outages, stretching from about Webster, Minnesota, south along 35 to the Ellendale and Bixby areas.

Wind gusts in southeastern Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin reached as high as 77 mph during the unprecedented December storm. There are also videos of damaged homes and buildings in and around Hartland, Minnesota.