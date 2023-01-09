Skip to main content
Pregnant woman shot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center dies, baby delivered

A man is being held on manslaughter charges.

Chad Davis, Flickr

The woman who was shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has died, with police revealing she was also pregnant and her baby was delivered during attempts to save her life.

The Lakeville Police Department confirmed in a Monday morning update that the 31-year-old victim died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening, after being shot in a vehicle parked outside the Amazon facility at 9800 217th St. W. at around 6:50 p.m.

"We've also learned that the victim was pregnant at the time of the incident and that HCMC staff was able to deliver the baby last night," the update says.

At this time, there is no word on the baby's condition, nor is it known for how long the woman was pregnant.

A 32-year-old man who police say has an "employment affiliation" with the Amazon center is being held on 2nd-degree manslaughter charges.

Police said in an earlier update that the man cooperated with police at the scene.

