Pregnant woman whose body was found in burning RV is ID'd

November 19, 2021
Pregnant woman whose body was found in burning RV in Minneapolis is identified

The 28-year-old woman was reported missing in late October.
Annysa Marie Zierhut

The pregnant woman whose body was found in an RV in Minneapolis' Uptown has been identified as a 28-year-old Minneapolis woman, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Annysa Marie Zierhut's body was found in the burning RV on Nov. 8. She had been reported missing on Oct. 29 and was last seen in Columbia Heights.  

Two people, Shannon M. Benson, 42, of Minneapolis, and Jade M. Rissell, 27, of Elk River, have been charged in Zierhut's death and the death of her unborn child

The charges allege the duo were involved in luring the victim to an RV in Minneapolis where she was beaten with brass knuckles and left to die. Days later, the RV was set on fire to hide the body, prosecutors say.

The victim was discovered the morning of Nov. 8, after a report of an RV "fully engulfed" in flames on the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue. After putting out the blaze, the "severely burned" body of the victim was located inside. The charges say the fire inspector detected "combustible gas" at the scene.

Minneapolis police arrested Benson and Rissell Monday, with witnesses helping them identify both. Benson and Rissell each made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

