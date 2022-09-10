Skip to main content
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

Tony Webster, Flickr

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight.

Scanner traffic suggests the bar in question is 4th Street Saloon on West Broadway Avenue, with injured parties being found a short distance away when police arrived.

Suffering "potentially life-threatening wounds" were a 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s.

Another pregnant woman whose age was not provided by police suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did a man in his 30s.

"Preliminary information indicates that gunfire erupted outside of the business possibly fired from a vehicle," MPD says.

No arrests have been made.

It follows three shootings on Thursday, one of which at Plymouth and Knox Avenues in north Minneapolis left a 16-year-old boy dead, and another which stemmed from a fight inside Bullwinkle's Saloon in south Minneapolis saw four shot, one of them fatally.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

image
Minnesota Life

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Corrections officer pleads guilty to distributing meth inside Stillwater prison

The 24-year-old woman admitted to bringing packages of narcotics to an inmate.

Summit Brewery
MN News

Man wins $56M payout for burns sustained while working for Summit Brewing

The man suffered third-degree burns on over 40% of his body, according to the lawsuit.

Antonio Wright
MN News

Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Chicago.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 2.37.49 PM
MN News

2 people arrested in St. Cloud mosque burglary

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Great Horned Owl.
Minnesota Life

Great horned owl's death marks the first from avian flu since July

Few cases have been detected in raptors in Minnesota since late May.

image
MN News

St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of new day shelter

The plaintiffs allege the shelter will attract "lawlessness."

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

FireRescueDTMplsMFD
MN News

Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

No injuries were reported.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 11.15.22 AM
MN News

Road rage charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver on I-94

The other driver said he flipped off the man, prompting him to fire a gun at him.

Pixabay - jet skis resting
MN News

Three people rescued after jet ski failure off Duluth shore

The Duluth Fire Department responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Police say a fight inside the business spilled outside.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022

The shooting was reported in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crash Minneapolis
MN News

Two women, one of them pregnant, killed in separate Twin Cities crashes

They happened just hours apart in Minneapolis and St. Paul.