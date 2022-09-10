Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight.

Scanner traffic suggests the bar in question is 4th Street Saloon on West Broadway Avenue, with injured parties being found a short distance away when police arrived.

Suffering "potentially life-threatening wounds" were a 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s.

Another pregnant woman whose age was not provided by police suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did a man in his 30s.

"Preliminary information indicates that gunfire erupted outside of the business possibly fired from a vehicle," MPD says.

No arrests have been made.

It follows three shootings on Thursday, one of which at Plymouth and Knox Avenues in north Minneapolis left a 16-year-old boy dead, and another which stemmed from a fight inside Bullwinkle's Saloon in south Minneapolis saw four shot, one of them fatally.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.