President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

No official reason has been given yet for the President's visit.

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Minneapolis on Sunday, May 1, according to an announcement from The White House. 

The White House provided no further details Monday afternoon, but a memorial service honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale is planned at the University of Minnesota on the day of Biden's scheduled visit. 

Biden last visited Minnesota in November, when he spoke about his infrastructure package at Dakota County Technical College. 

The White House says more details of the president's visit will follow.

