Biden's visit to MN will include stop at Dakota County Technical College

President Joe Biden will make a stop at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount Tuesday to promote a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that recently passed.

Biden announced he would visit the Twin Cities suburb on Friday. In a Sunday update, the White House said the president would make a stop at the college.

The announcement cited the college’s workforce training programs that it says support the infrastructure laid out in the bill. Biden is expected to discuss how the bill will “deliver for the American people and create good-paying union jobs."

The bill, which passed earlier this month, includes nearly $90 billion transit infrastructure improvements, $42 billion for airport upgrades and $110 billion for repairs to roads and bridges.

The infrastructure bill is separate from Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, which recently passed the House and awaits a vote in the Senate. The bill, which is opposed by Republicans, contains provisions including sweeping climate change mitigation measures, and jobs and family programs including the extension of the child tax credit, and providing four-weeks paid family leave for American workers.

As Biden continues to push his infrastructure platform, the White House has also found itself addressing concerns over the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant.

On Sunday, Biden met with his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for an update on the variant and its developments. Biden will give a public update on the variant Monday. Here's a recap of Sunday's meeting with Dr. Fauci, per the White House:

"Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID. Dr. Fauci also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from COVID. The COVID Response Team’s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible; all adults are eligible for a booster if they were vaccinated six months ago or more with Pfizer or Moderna, or two months ago or more with Johnson & Johnson. Importantly, those adults and children who are not yet fully vaccinated should get vaccinated immediately."

The Omicron variant has not yet been confirmed in any tests in the U.S.