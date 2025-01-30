Skip to main content

Primary defendant in 'Nudieland' mass shooting in Minneapolis pleads guilty

Dominic James Burris recently pleaded guilty in connection with the Aug. 11, 2023 shooting and faces a sentence of more than 23 years in prison.

The primary defendant in the 2023 fatal shooting at the "Nudieland" DIY concert venue in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, Dominic James Burris, 18, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 2nd-degree intentional murder and aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm. The Aug. 11, 2023 shooting left 35-year-old Nicholas "August" Golden dead.

Burris, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, has been certified as an adult and faces a sentence of more than 23 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

Burris’ accomplice, Cyrell Ernest Boyd, 18, has also pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting. Boyd agreed to testify against Burris as part of his plea, avoiding an adult prison sentence.

Dominic Burris

Dominic Burris

Burris was the “major perpetrator and instigator” of the shooting, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place at an outdoor DIY punk concert at a venue known as "Nudieland" in the East Phillips, Minneapolis neighborhood.

According to the charges, shots were fired in the back yard of the house. When officers arrived, they found Golden already dead, and six other people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nicholas "August" Golden was killed in the shooting.

Nicholas "August" Golden was killed in the shooting.

Witnesses told police that most of the people at the concert were part of the LGBTQ+ community and had not recognized Burris or Boyd, who were both allegedly making homophobic comments about the community before the shooting.

“This was a senseless attack on members of our LGBTQ+ community who were enjoying an evening of music and camaraderie in Minneapolis. I have been continually amazed by the strength of those close to August throughout this process,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

“Mr. Burris’s actions took August’s life and traumatized many more. It should never have happened, and the length of this sentence holds him accountable for the significant harm he caused and protects our community.” in the 2023 fatal shooting at the "Nudieland" DIY concert venue in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty."

Burris's sentencing is scheduled for March 24. 

Next Up

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2025.
MN Sports

Ohgren, Shore score first goals, Fleury picks up 76th shutout in Wild win over Canadiens

Fleury is now tied for 10th all time in shutouts after his latest Thursday night.

Westin Minneapolis
MN Food & Drink

Bank restaurant closes at Westin Minneapolis, with new steakhouse on the way

The restaurant closes its doors after first opening in 2007.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota’s North Shore

Up to 10 inches could fall this weekend.

Mia Institute of Ice
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mia's 'Institute of Ice' will transform museum art into ice sculptures

Some of the ice sculptures will be inspired by an upcoming exhibition featuring the collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys.

Lauren Olson
MN News

No further prison time for man who caused near-death of teen in Minnetonka crash

Lauren Olson, 17, was hospitalized for two months following the crash.

police lights
MN News

Authorities detail chaotic scene in Melrose after burglary suspect fled traffic stop

The suspect allegedly crashed into a building before continuing to run.

target boycott
MN News

Community leaders call for boycott as Target turns back on diversity initiatives

The call for a boycott comes days after Twin Cities Pride ended its partnership with the retailer.

Minnesota Orchestra
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota Orchestra had $3.8 million deficit last season despite record revenue

The 2023-24 season was the first featuring Thomas Søndergård as Music Director.

MN Food & Drink

Bubble waffles, taiyaki on the menu at Mall of America’s newest ice cream shop

A brand new dessert shop is now open.

Ann Wick
MN News

Stillwater woman who died while skydiving in Arizona 'had parachute fully deployed'

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.

MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's Dark Horse Bar & Eatery closing down after a decade in Lowertown

The restaurant will end its run on Valentine's Day.

Screenshot 2025-01-30 at 10.23.55 AM
MN News

Home Depot to pay Minnesota employee $65K in sexual harassment settlement

An employee was sexually harassed over a three-year period.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-08-18 at 8.31.16 AM
MN News

Second teen charged in 2023 mass shooting at Minneapolis punk show

Another teenager has been charged in the shooting death of Nicholas Golden.

Screen Shot 2023-08-18 at 8.31.16 AM
MN News

Hinckley teen to be tried as adult in Nudieland mass shooting that left one dead

One of the aggravating factors of trying him as an adult, prosecutors argued, was that the homophobic comments he made before the shooting.

Screen Shot 2023-08-18 at 8.31.16 AM
MN News

Teen charged in 2023 mass shooting at Minneapolis punk show

The investigation remains active.

Screenshot 2024-09-23 at 9.43.29 PM
MN News

Accomplice to 'Nudieland' mass shooting in Minneapolis to avoid prison time

Boyd will be under state supervision until age 26 and can avoid an adult prison sentence as long as he complies with the terms of his agreement or probation.

Cellphone
MN News

Leader in downtown Minneapolis 'cell phone theft ring' pleads guilty

Aaron Tracey Johnson's guilty plea calls for a sentence of 94 months in prison.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood.

Police tape
MN News

Two men killed in Minneapolis shootings reported 15 minutes apart

Police are investigating if the two are connected.

Police lights
MN News

Man dies at the scene of north Minneapolis shooting

The shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North Friday night.