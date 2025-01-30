Primary defendant in 'Nudieland' mass shooting in Minneapolis pleads guilty

Dominic James Burris recently pleaded guilty in connection with the Aug. 11, 2023 shooting and faces a sentence of more than 23 years in prison.

The primary defendant in the 2023 fatal shooting at the "Nudieland" DIY concert venue in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, Dominic James Burris, 18, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 2nd-degree intentional murder and aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm. The Aug. 11, 2023 shooting left 35-year-old Nicholas "August" Golden dead.

Burris, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, has been certified as an adult and faces a sentence of more than 23 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

Burris’ accomplice, Cyrell Ernest Boyd, 18, has also pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting. Boyd agreed to testify against Burris as part of his plea, avoiding an adult prison sentence.

Dominic Burris Hennepin County Jail

Burris was the “major perpetrator and instigator” of the shooting, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place at an outdoor DIY punk concert at a venue known as "Nudieland" in the East Phillips, Minneapolis neighborhood.

According to the charges, shots were fired in the back yard of the house. When officers arrived, they found Golden already dead, and six other people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nicholas "August" Golden was killed in the shooting. Nicholas "August" Golden. Picture" GoFundMe

Witnesses told police that most of the people at the concert were part of the LGBTQ+ community and had not recognized Burris or Boyd, who were both allegedly making homophobic comments about the community before the shooting.

“This was a senseless attack on members of our LGBTQ+ community who were enjoying an evening of music and camaraderie in Minneapolis. I have been continually amazed by the strength of those close to August throughout this process,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

“Mr. Burris’s actions took August’s life and traumatized many more. It should never have happened, and the length of this sentence holds him accountable for the significant harm he caused and protects our community.” in the 2023 fatal shooting at the "Nudieland" DIY concert venue in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty."

Burris's sentencing is scheduled for March 24.