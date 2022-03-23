MN man killed when car goes off the road, strikes trees

Skip to main content
Princeton man killed when car goes off the road, strikes trees

The crash happened Tuesday night in Baldwin Township.

Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

A 34-year-old Minnesota man died when his car left the road and struck trees Tuesday night.

Joshua B. Wettschreck, of Princeton, was driving west on 305th Avenue in Baldwin Township around 9:40 p.m. when his car left the road, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle struck multiple trees in the north ditch of the 13000 block.

When first responders arrived, Wettschreck was unconscious and not breathing. The sheriff's office said he was taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, where he was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff's office did not provide details about the circumstances or possible cause of the crash, though a significant amount of rain fell in central Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday.

