Prior Lake HS investigating another 'racist' video involving student

December 3, 2021
Prior Lake High School investigating another 'racist' video involving one of its students
The principal said the social media video was reported to them this week.
Prior Lake High School says it is now investigating another racist video posted to social media involving one of its students and a child from another school district.

Principal Dr. John Bezek, in a letter sent to high school staff and families Friday, wrote that the video — which he described in the message as "racist" — was reported to the administration this week. 

"As soon as the video was brought to our attention, we launched an investigation and we took swift and appropriate action with the students involved," Bezek continued, adding: "Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools will not tolerate racism or hate speech. We believe everyone in our schools needs to be accountable for their words and actions. Therefore, we will continue to take action when we hear racial slurs or hate speech, or when an incident is brought to our attention."

This comes less than a month after the emergence of a racist TikTok video that made national headlines. In that video, posted Nov. 8, a female student on screen and another off screen repeatedly utter racial slurs and suggest a student of color should take their own life, all while laughing.

Police launched an investigation and said it is possible more than one student could face criminal charges

The district superintendent, Teri Staloch, has said the student seen in the video is no longer enrolled in the district. 

The first video was directed toward 14-year-old Nya Sigin, who came forward publicly with the support of her family. Her sister, Elizabeth Sigin, spoke at a school board meeting just before Thanksgiving to address racism in the district, during which multiple board members walked out more than once, before returning to end the meeting.

The contents of the social media video reported this week were not detailed in the principal's letter. The message also doesn't say when this newest video was posted.

Bezek noted the school met with students this week "to take active steps to promote conversations about the culture of our school and help ensure a safe learning environment," and promised to support and listen to students as they work to "drive change" in the school. He also encouraged people to use the confidential online reporting system to make them aware of "dangerous or potentially harmful situations."

"Thank you to those who reported the video to us. It will take all of us working together to bring the positive changes needed to continue to ensure we have safe learning environments for all of our students," he concluded.

