Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Prior Lake student posts racist video, police and school officials investigating
Publish date:

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police and school officials investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.
Author:

Prior Lake High School, Facebook

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.

Police and Prior Lake school officials are investigating after a high school student posted a racist video on social media.

The video prominently features a female student on screen, as well as the voice of another student coming from offscreen. Both are spouting racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life, all while laughing. 

The video, which was apparently posted on Monday, Nov. 8, was shared widely Tuesday on Instagram and TikTok, as well as throughout school districts in Minnesota. Even students who don't have social media had seen the video by the end of the day Tuesday, a Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools parent told Bring Me The News

Some who have shared the video said racism is an ongoing issue at the school but incidents are often pushed to the side, stressing students need to be held accountable. 

"Our schools do not tolerate racism and hate speech. An investigation into the students involved with the video is underway and we will take appropriate action," Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch told Bring Me The News in a statement on Wednesday. "We remain focused on our priority of providing safe, supportive and inclusive learning environments for all students."

Staloch and Prior Lake High School Principal John Bezek sent letters to staff and families on Tuesday addressing the issue, with both calling the video "disturbing" and "racist." They said an investigation is already underway and they will take appropriate action, with Staloch noting the action will be "swift."

The Savage Police Department said Wednesday its school resource officer and detectives are working with district administration to "thoroughly investigate" the incident, with the department noting it has received "many phone calls" regarding the social media post but because it's an active investigation, no other information will be released at this time. 

"Our school does not tolerate racism or hate speech," Bezek wrote in the letter, adding he asked students to "reflect on our values and what it means to be a welcoming and inclusive school." 

On Tuesday, administrators gathered some student leaders to discuss how the school "can move forward in a safe and respectful learning and working environment," Bezek said. 

Bezek said the high school is committed to continuing its work of engaging in conversations with students and having open dialogue so they can be heard in order to create a respectful school environment. 

"This includes educating students about the impact of their actions and the consequences if they choose to infringe on the rights of others," Bezek said. 

Staloch stressed incidents like this impact everyone in the community and "we recognize the pain and hurt that is a result." 

"[The district's] top priority is to provide safe, supportive and inclusive learning environments for all students," Staloch said. "One of our core values in PLSAS is to value ourselves, each other and our world across all differences. This is part of the fabric of our Strategic Plan, written with the help of our stakeholders, and it remains our promise to our community."

Bring Me The News has asked Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools for further comment on the incident and reports of similar incidents at the school. 

Next Up

u.s. flag
Minnesota Life

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2021

The federal holiday honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

MN man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage

He'd been working on the vehicle and became pinned beneath it, police said.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

State opens 2nd alternative care facility amid latest COVID surge

National Guard members and federal nurses will help staff the site.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota in the midst 'truly alarming ... COVID blizzard'

Case levels have exploded in recent days.

redwood valley high school
MN News

4 students taken to hospital after suspected drug use at MN school

They were showing symptoms of "suspected drug exposure," police said.

P Martin - Anoka County Jail - Fridley school bus - 11.10.21
MN News

Charges: Twin Cities school bus driver chased, tackled middle school student

The school's cameras caught the entire attack, authorities say.

watches of switzerland Mall of America
MN Shopping

Watches of Switzerland to open at MOA after acquiring jewelry store

The company acquired the Ben Bridge store at the megamall.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Lawsuit reveals more details of abuse allegations against Dalvin Cook

Warning: Details in this story are graphic.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals 2021 Black Friday shopping hours, giveaways

It'll be an early start for the most eager shoppers.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 10

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 6.25.54 AM
MN News

Big Lake Schools investigating student's racist 'promposal'

The school district says it doesn't condone racism in any form.

White Bear Lake Area High School
MN News

Officials: Racist messages in White Bear Lake faked to spotlight issues

The superintendent called them a "hoax" and has since apologized for using that term.

MN News

Police: Boy secretly recorded students, adults in school bathrooms

Police have launched an investigation into the allegation.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

The school's football season was canceled last month.

denfeld high school - duluth
MN News

Police investigating after 2 altercations at Duluth high school

The first altercation among several students led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

MN News

Rochester schools condemns students over racist costumes

School officials are investigating.

MN News

'Vagina inspection' hoax at Prior Lake High School scrutinized by police

keegan oyugi
MN News

Search continues for missing 26-year-old man last seen near Savage, Prior Lake

The family is hoping to hire a private investigator to help in their search.