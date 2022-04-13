Skip to main content
One year in prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

One year in prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

Bring Me The News

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

A 32-year-old St. Paul man will spend one year in prison after leaving a threatening voicemail for a federal lawmaker, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota has confirmed. 

Jason Robert Burham Karimi, 32, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release for a 2021 voicemail, which contained graphic threats of violence directed at an unnamed U.S. Representative in California. 

Karimi's voicemail allegedly said "We're coming for ya," and referenced some vandalism that had been caused to the lawmaker's house, noting that this "wasn't far enough."

The Star Tribune notes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco had been vandalized a few days earlier, but again it's not been confirmed that she was the target.

After investigators traced the call to Karimi, federal agents arranged a meeting with him near his St. Paul home the next day. 

Karimi told agents that he works as a lobbyist for the marijuana industry and the voicemail was meant to cause "political pain," to the lawmaker, according to prosecutors. 

Karimi pleaded guilty in September to one count of interstate communication of a threat. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.08.05 PM
MN News

Person found dead from gunshot wound on boardwalk in Robbinsdale

It's unclear how the individual was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.03.07 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 3.43.17 PM
MN News

Maplewood PD to release bodycam footage of children being cuffed, detained

Children ages 10-16 were handcuffed and placed in the back of police squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing.

Mainstreet Hopkins
Minnesota Life

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 12.17.12 PM
MN News

Watch: Animal rights activist interrupts Wolves-Clippers, tries to glue self to floor

It was a protest at the alleged actions of a company owned by Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 11.11.30 AM
MN News

Police: Burglar smashes stolen car into gas station store

The crash caused major damage to the store in Pierz, Minnesota.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Impossible travel conditions across most of the state on Wednesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 13

More than 12,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 over the duration of the pandemic.

Bloomington mosque bombing
MN News

Bloomington mosque bombers get 16 and 14 years in prison

The Illinois men pled guilty in 2019.

storm clouds
MN News

Small Minnesota town of Taopi leveled by overnight tornado

"The little town is destroyed," an area resident told Bring Me The News.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 10.12.47 PM
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Related

u.s. capitol building washington dc
MN News

St. Paul man who left threatening voicemail for U.S. rep. pleads guilty

He admitted to leaving the voicemail to cause "political pain."

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

Former University of St. Thomas student gets 1 year in prison for making fake bomb threats

He made the threats because he was unprepared for class.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Portillo's Maple Grove
MN News

Charges: Blaine man left gun on toilet paper dispenser in Portillo's bathroom

The 78-year-old Blaine man is charged negligent storage of a firearm.

police lights
MN News

'Close friends' tied to drive-by shooting also connected to separate murders in St. Paul

St. Paul man arrested in connection with shooting death of 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr.

Karson Janssen
MN News

Tributes to U of M student who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.