Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation

An investigation into alleged "student misconduct" has prompted the cancellation of the remainder of the Proctor High School football season.

The district announced the decision Wednesday, just over a week after the alleged student misconduct was brought to the district's and local police department's attention.

"Please know that this decision was not made hastily, and it was made with consultation with the Proctor Police Department, the Minnesota State High School League, the Proctor Public Schools Crisis Team, and legal counsel," Interim Superintendent John Engelking said in a letter to the school community, according to WDIO.

"We will take action against substantiated misconduct and we will address any and all problems in the football program; we are absolutely confident that when the program resumes next season, we will be RailStrong by representing our families, school, and community in a positive way both on and off the field and by doing the right thing at all times," Engelking wrote.

Kent Gaidis, chief of the Proctor Police Department, has asked anyone with information about the alleged misconduct to contact the school resource officer or the police department by calling 218-624-7788.

"The more witnesses that come forward the faster we can have a resolution for our side and the school," Gaidis said.

Details of the misconduct have been speculation upon on social media, but school and police officials have not discussed details due to the involvement of minors.

On Tuesday, a group planned a demonstration near the high school to show support for the victim in the alleged incident, and their family.