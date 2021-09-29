September 30, 2021
Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation
Publish date:

Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation

Details of the alleged misconduct have not been provided by authorities.
Author:

Google

Details of the alleged misconduct have not been provided by authorities.

An investigation into alleged "student misconduct" has prompted the cancellation of the remainder of the Proctor High School football season. 

The district announced the decision Wednesday, just over a week after the alleged student misconduct was brought to the district's and local police department's attention. 

"Please know that this decision was not made hastily, and it was made with consultation with the Proctor Police Department, the Minnesota State High School League, the Proctor Public Schools Crisis Team, and legal counsel," Interim Superintendent John Engelking said in a letter to the school community, according to WDIO.

"We will take action against substantiated misconduct and we will address any and all problems in the football program; we are absolutely confident that when the program resumes next season, we will be RailStrong by representing our families, school, and community in a positive way both on and off the field and by doing the right thing at all times," Engelking wrote.

Kent Gaidis, chief of the Proctor Police Department, has asked anyone with information about the alleged misconduct to contact the school resource officer or the police department by calling 218-624-7788.

"The more witnesses that come forward the faster we can have a resolution for our side and the school," Gaidis said.

Details of the misconduct have been speculation upon on social media, but school and police officials have not discussed details due to the involvement of minors. 

On Tuesday, a group planned a demonstration near the high school to show support for the victim in the alleged incident, and their family. 

Next Up

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation

Details of the alleged misconduct have not been provided by authorities.

Nasri Ahmed Abdilahi - Bloomington police
MN News

Charges filed against man accused of throwing girlfriend's body in dumpster

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Johnny Ray Aldridge
MN News

Charges detail why St. Paul man allegedly killed his wife, turned himself in

The 46-year-old showed up at police headquarters and turned himself in on Sept. 28.

soccer
MN Sports

16 naming options for MN's new women's soccer team revealed

Some candidates describe Minnesota, while others give a nod to women's history.

snow, plow
Minnesota Life

AccuWeather issues winter forecast: What it says about Minnesota

It just might snow and get cold this winter.

1042 Central Ave W, St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Skeletal remains in St. Paul man's shed may have been there for 'several years'

The bones may have been in the shed for several years.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Charges: Surveillance video shows man driving SUV into woman, bar patio

He then crashed into a restaurant patio before driving off, charges state.

tri-county high school
MN News

Charges: Superintendent was drunk behind the wheel of school minivan

The superintendent has been placed on paid suspension.

Screen Shot 2021-09-29 at 11.42.29 AM
MN Gophers

Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill concussed in postgame scuffle in Texas

The former Gophers football supremo was knocked to the ground during the fight between SMU and TCU.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN Shopping

Target primes shoppers for holidays, announces another Deal Days event

The three-day sales bonanza will take place in October, with discounts offered online and in stores.

enbridge energy line 3
MN News

Oil will flow through Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline starting Friday

The controversial project is complete, Enbridge says.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 29

The latest data from MDH.

Related

Proctor football
MN Sports

MN high school football team being investigated for 'student misconduct'

Football activities for grades 9-12 have been paused amid the investigation.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.

12314383_792502004209696_5895019303183242398_o
MN Coronavirus

2 football teams cancel season opener because of COVID-19

It's the opening week of the shortened high school football season in Minnesota.

high school football
MN Sports

COVID-19 halts season openers for 3 more metro area football teams

Numerous season openers and Week 2 games have already been canceled.

football
MN Sports

COVID-19 causes cancelation of two high school football games

Games planned for Friday afternoon have been called off.

Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 11.54.13 AM
MN News

North St. Paul teacher being investigated for alleged racist behavior

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

high school football
MN Sports

MSHSL board schedules special meeting to discuss football, volleyball

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Screen Shot 2019-11-27 at 6.19.25 AM
MN News

Mega church pastor resigns amid sex misconduct investigation

Rev. Wes Feltner had been placed on leave after allegations he manipulated young women 17 years ago.