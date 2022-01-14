Proctor investigation: Senior charged with sexually assaulting teammate

Skip to main content
Proctor football investigation: 17-year-old charged with sexually assaulting teammate

Proctor football investigation: 17-year-old charged with sexually assaulting teammate

The criminal charges come after a monthslong review of the allegations.

Google

The criminal charges come after a monthslong review of the allegations.

A senior on the Proctor High School football team is accused of sexually assaulting a younger teammate on the practice field.

The 17-year-old from Proctor is charged via juvenile petition with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office announced Friday. Prosecutors will file a motion to have him tried as an adult, the announcement said.

The petition alleges that on Sept. 7, the teenager — with others around — held down a 15-year-old teammate, pulled down that person's shorts and underwear, and used the wooden handle of a toilet plunger to penetrate the victim's anus.

The criminal sexual conduct count is a felony.

The criminal charge come after a monthslong review of the incident, which began in late September following misconduct allegations involving players on the varsity football team. The school canceled the team's season, with the matter going to the police department, which in October referred the case to the county attorney's office.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office described the investigation as "unnecessarily complicated and delayed" due to the "voluminous amount" of social media posts that included speculation and rumors that had to be addressed. 

Some of the claims that had been made on social media, however, align with the account included in the juvenile petition filed against the 17-year-old. 

The petition says:

The Proctor football team had regularly used the plunger in "crass locker-room behaviors," such as one player touching another with the rubber end. 

Over Labor Day Weekend, someone used the victim's phone and Snapchat account to send a lewd image to some members of the football team, with one response noting the 15-year-old was going to "get the plunger."

After practice on Sept. 7, the 17-year-old — plunger in hand — and other football players surrounded the victim in the locker room. The victim ran outside to the practice field and tried to fight off his teammates, but was tackled to the ground.  

While on the ground he was rolled on to his stomach, with the suspect then removing the victim's pants and underwear and then using the wooden handle of the plunger to sexually assault the 15-year-old. The 17-year-old, shortly afterward, threw the plunger toward the victim and returned to the locker room, where he said: "I did it ... I bet you guys didn't think I was going to do it."

Multiple witnesses said they believed the suspect had been joking around, up until the point he exposed the victim's bare bottom.

The county attorney's office said that while nobody else has been charged at this point, the investigation is still active and anyone with information should reach out to the Proctor Police Department.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The charges note that, even though multiple people helped tackle and hold down the victim, witnesses have said they aren't certain of who was actively involved. One possible participant was identified, the petition states, though that individual said they "disengaged" when the suspect removed the victim's pants.

According to the petition, there is a security camera that should have captured what happened, but it was "not functioning" before and during the alleged assault. Investigators also haven't been able to find any video of the incident, nor identify anyone who confirms they have seen such a video.

Next Up

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor investigation: Senior charged with sexually assaulting teammate

The criminal charges come after a monthslong review of the allegations.

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 9.07.41 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway will require vaccinated audience members also be boosted

If someone has not gotten a booster shot, they will have to show a negative COVID test.

Gophers basketball, Williams Arena, Gopher fans
MN Gophers

U of M to require vaccine or negative test proof for large events

The policy doesn't go into effect until late-January.

ice maze stillwater
Minnesota Life

Massive ice maze to open in Stillwater on Saturday

Last year's event attracted 31,000 people.

Lauri Anne Deatherage
MN News

Man indicted for first-degree murder in ex-wife's death

He's accused of killing her days after she remarried.

Jackknifed semi I-94 Sauk Centre Jesse Grabow
MN News

Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern MN

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN Coronavirus

CentraCare pausing COVID tests for asymptomatic people

It's due to a low supply of tests and staff.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 14

More than 11,000 cases for a second day in a row.

Juicy Lucy at Matt's Bar
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's choice for MN's best sandwich? A famous burger

Is the Juicy Lucy great? Yes. But we can't help but think some sandwiches may have been overlooked.

Boundary Waters BWCAW 1
MN Travel

Boundary Waters permits available next week, but there won't be as many

The number available this year have been cut after increased visitation that's led to congestion and damage to natural resources.

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 9.52.35 AM
MN News

Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

Pexels smartphone use app
MN News

App linked to bullying resurfaces in MN, prompting warning from school

The app allows users to anonymously send messages to anyone else with the app.

Related

Proctor football
MN Sports

Proctor football investigation: Case goes to county attorney

The office will review the evidence and consider possible criminal charges.

court gavel
MN News

Charges: Divorce attorney sexually assaulted woman who had hired him

He made inappropriate comments, touched the woman and raped her, the charges allege.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation

Details of the alleged misconduct have not been provided by authorities.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

The school's football season was canceled last month.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

MN Gophers

No criminal charges in Gophers football sexual assault investigation

The attorney's office has been reviewing the 80-page report done by the school's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.

William Kalligher - Duluth
MN News

Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids

Police launched an investigation after "numerous" sexual assault allegations were made against him, charges said.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.