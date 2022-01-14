Proctor investigation: Senior charged with sexually assaulting teammate

A senior on the Proctor High School football team is accused of sexually assaulting a younger teammate on the practice field.

The 17-year-old from Proctor is charged via juvenile petition with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office announced Friday. Prosecutors will file a motion to have him tried as an adult, the announcement said.

The petition alleges that on Sept. 7, the teenager — with others around — held down a 15-year-old teammate, pulled down that person's shorts and underwear, and used the wooden handle of a toilet plunger to penetrate the victim's anus.

The criminal sexual conduct count is a felony.

The criminal charge come after a monthslong review of the incident, which began in late September following misconduct allegations involving players on the varsity football team. The school canceled the team's season, with the matter going to the police department, which in October referred the case to the county attorney's office.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office described the investigation as "unnecessarily complicated and delayed" due to the "voluminous amount" of social media posts that included speculation and rumors that had to be addressed.

Some of the claims that had been made on social media, however, align with the account included in the juvenile petition filed against the 17-year-old.

The petition says:

The Proctor football team had regularly used the plunger in "crass locker-room behaviors," such as one player touching another with the rubber end. Over Labor Day Weekend, someone used the victim's phone and Snapchat account to send a lewd image to some members of the football team, with one response noting the 15-year-old was going to "get the plunger." After practice on Sept. 7, the 17-year-old — plunger in hand — and other football players surrounded the victim in the locker room. The victim ran outside to the practice field and tried to fight off his teammates, but was tackled to the ground. While on the ground he was rolled on to his stomach, with the suspect then removing the victim's pants and underwear and then using the wooden handle of the plunger to sexually assault the 15-year-old. The 17-year-old, shortly afterward, threw the plunger toward the victim and returned to the locker room, where he said: "I did it ... I bet you guys didn't think I was going to do it." Multiple witnesses said they believed the suspect had been joking around, up until the point he exposed the victim's bare bottom.

The county attorney's office said that while nobody else has been charged at this point, the investigation is still active and anyone with information should reach out to the Proctor Police Department.

The charges note that, even though multiple people helped tackle and hold down the victim, witnesses have said they aren't certain of who was actively involved. One possible participant was identified, the petition states, though that individual said they "disengaged" when the suspect removed the victim's pants.

According to the petition, there is a security camera that should have captured what happened, but it was "not functioning" before and during the alleged assault. Investigators also haven't been able to find any video of the incident, nor identify anyone who confirms they have seen such a video.