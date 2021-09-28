School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board quickly dismissed any notion it would discuss the recent allegations of "misconduct" among the high school's football team during its most recent meeting.

The board gathered at 7 p.m. Monday for its first meeting since last week's reports of misconduct involving the Proctor High School football teams. Proctor School Board Chair Jennifer McDonald, minutes into the meeting and prior to the public comment period, said they would not allow comments on "situations surrounding recent concerns of student misconduct."

Listing off two data privacy laws, McDonald said the board "can't and won't be commenting further on the ongoing police investigation involving our football program."

No mention of the incident was included on the meeting agenda.

The school has offered few details about who was involved or the nature of the incident, citing the Minnesota Data Privacy Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. But the incident prompted the school to put all football activities on hold for the time being.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group planned a demonstration near the high school to show support for the victim in the alleged incident, and their family.

Kent Gaidis, chief of the Proctor Police Department, has asked anyone with information about the alleged misconduct to contact the school resource officer or the police department by calling 218-624-7788.