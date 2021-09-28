September 28, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Proctor School Board won't comment on 'police investigation involving our football program'

The school board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.
Author:
Pixabay - footballs stock

The Proctor School Board quickly dismissed any notion it would discuss the recent allegations of "misconduct" among the high school's football team during its most recent meeting.

The board gathered at 7 p.m. Monday for its first meeting since last week's reports of misconduct involving the Proctor High School football teams. Proctor School Board Chair Jennifer McDonald, minutes into the meeting and prior to the public comment period, said they would not allow comments on "situations surrounding recent concerns of student misconduct."

Listing off two data privacy laws, McDonald said the board "can't and won't be commenting further on the ongoing police investigation involving our football program."

No mention of the incident was included on the meeting agenda.

The school has offered few details about who was involved or the nature of the incident, citing the Minnesota Data Privacy Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. But the incident prompted the school to put all football activities on hold for the time being.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group planned a demonstration near the high school to show support for the victim in the alleged incident, and their family. 

Kent Gaidis, chief of the Proctor Police Department, has asked anyone with information about the alleged misconduct to contact the school resource officer or the police department by calling 218-624-7788. 

Next Up

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Buy or sell the Minnesota Vikings as a true contender?

The schedule is daunting, but the Vikings have a chance to show the world that they're the real deal.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-94 may have been braking for animal

The crash closed I-94 in Wisconsin for three hours.

curl mesabi curling club
MN Sports

Curling Olympic trials will be held on the Iron Range instead of California

Mixed doubles curling has been moved to Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns.

sun country landline
Travel

Sun Country to offer luxury car service to MSP Airport

It's Sun Country's new Door-to-Door service, in partnership with Landline.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

rabbit
MN News

Highly contagious rabbit disease detected for first time in MN

Two indoor rabbits "died suddenly and inexplicably" from the disease earlier this month.

Salted Nut Roll
MN Food & Drink

New seasonal varieties of the Salted Nut Roll have arrived

There will never be enough pumpkin spice to satisfy the world.

como zoo wolf
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo welcomes 2 wolf brothers, marking return of wolves to St. Paul

Como Zoo hasn't had wolves since March 2020.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

police lights
MN News

Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

Pamela Espeland (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved MinnPost writer who amplified MN arts scene dies suddenly

The arts community is remembering her impact and mourning her death.

Related

Proctor football
MN Sports

MN high school football team being investigated for 'student misconduct'

Football activities for grades 9-12 have been paused amid the investigation.

YoUTube - ISD 197 screengrab
MN News

School board approves new name for Henry Sibley High School

But the decision to rename the Mendota Heights school wasn't unanimous.

high school football
MN Sports

MSHSL board schedules special meeting to discuss football, volleyball

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 8.16.11 AM
MN News

Coach of powerhouse MN football team in spotlight for comments on Diversity Club

Carl Fruechte has led Caledonia's football team to five straight state titles.

Student booed at Anoka-Hennepin school board meeting
MN News

Video: Immunocompromised teen booed at school board meeting

The sophomore asked for a mask mandate to be implemented.

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

MSHSL board to discuss winter sports, football and volleyball playoffs

The board will meet Thursday with more hugely popular items on the agenda.

rochester school board meeting mask
MN Coronavirus

Ban for those who don't wear masks at Rochester School Board meetings

The board will have people trespassed, which comes with a one year ban from all school property.

high school football
MN Sports

High school football, volleyball to return this fall, MSHSL decides

The league's board held an emergency meeting on Monday.