Prolific speeder charged in crash that killed woman, 75, in Plymouth

Hennepin County Jail

A Minnesota man who has an extensive history of speeding has been charged in a crash that killed a 75-year-old woman in Plymouth.

Christopher Keyes, 44, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. 

Court records show Keyes has accrued seven speeding tickets in a 30-month span, dating back to 2019, with one happening weeks after the crash in May.

Killed in the crash was Plymouth resident Sandra Wetterlind, whose 81-year-old husband Loren died a little over two months later.  

According to the complaint:

On May 6, police in Plymouth went to a two-car crash scene at 38th Ave. and County Road 101 where they found Keyes sitting inside a Lexus with "extensive front-end damage." Keyes appeared "dazed" but officers didn't notice any signs of impairment. He claimed he was driving home and alleged that the other driver "turned in front of him."

Paramedics were treating the other driver, later identified as Wetterlind. The car she was driving had "severe passenger side damage" and was pressed up against the side of a townhome. 

Both Wetterlind and Keyes were taken to a hospital to treat their injuries. Wetterlind later died.

Authorities found that Keyes had his driving privileges revoked at the time of the crash due to prior traffic violations. Keyes has seven speeding convictions since November 2019 – and was caught speeding again on June 3, less than a month after the fatal crash, when he was caught driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Three separate witnesses told police at the scene that Keyes was traveling at "a fast speed" northbound on County Road 101. They noted that Keyes nearly hit two of their vehicles when he changed lanes. Police were told the Lexus was traveling around 100 mph at the time.

However, none of the witnesses saw the crash happen due to Keyes driving so fast ahead of them.

On July 28, a crash reconstruction report found that Keyes was driving 95.7 mph less than five seconds before the crash. He was driving between 68 and 77 mph when he hit Wetterlind's car as she turned left in front of him. The speed limit is 45 mph in the area, according to the complaint.

The primary factor causing the crash was determined to be Keyes' excessive speeding.

Keyes was taken into custody on Monday and was released that same day after his $150,000 bond was posted. After appearing in court on Thursday, his next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20, according to court records.

