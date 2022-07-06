Property owners asked to monitor river shorelines in ongoing search for Elle Ragin

Authorities investigating the disappearance of six-year-old Elle Ragin are now asking property owners to keep watch on their own Mississippi River shorelines.

The search for Elle, who was discovered to be missing after her mother died by suicide in Northfield on Saturday, has been focused on the Mississippi River County Park near Rice, Minnesota.

The Northfield Police Department has said investigators have reason to believe Elle's mother, Lisa Wade, was involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life.

On Tuesday, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliot said investigators focused their efforts on the Stearns County area after learning Wade had visited the rural park twice in the days since Elle was last seen in mid-June.

So far, the search of the Mississippi River County Park has turned up Elle's cell phone and Wade's cell phone and purse.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Elle might've been at the park at one point, but she's not been located after an extensive, three-day search involving volunteers, K-9 units, sonar, helicopters and divers.

"The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone living along the Mississippi River from Mississippi River park to the Sartell Dam to monitor your shoreline for any items related to this investigation and to promptly call either Benton County or Stearns County Sheriff’s Office if they notice anything unusual," the agency stated Wednesday.

While the sheriff's office said it'll continue to monitor the river area over the next few days, the Mississippi River County Park has reopened to the public after being closed during the search.

Anyone with information related to Elle's disappearance is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or the Northfield Police Department at 507-663-9302.