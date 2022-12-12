Proposed mental health center in West St. Paul aims to fill gap in care spectrum

When a first-of-its-kind mental health treatment center opened in downtown Savage two years ago, local officials and other advocates hoped the facility would be a model for communities elsewhere in Minnesota and across the nation.

Dakota County contributed more than $300,000 to the project in Savage and county leaders are now hoping to bring a new center of their own to West St. Paul.

The West St. Paul City Council is set to vote Monday on a series of applications related to the 16,000-square-foot, 16-bed adult crisis and recovery center proposed to be built on a corner of the Dakota County Northern Service Center parking lot.

A conceptual drawing of the proposed mental health center at 1 Mendota Road West. Courtesy of Dakota County / West St. Paul City Council.

The facility would be owned by the county and operated by Guild — a longstanding nonprofit organization, which also operates residential treatment services in Savage and South St. Paul.

The West St. Paul center, if approved, would essentially relocate the services that are currently based in South St. Paul, where residential treatment programs have been run out of three retrofitted, Victorian homes since 1983.

The West St. Paul facility has faced mixed reactions from the community, with some local residents opposing the plans based on concerns over potential impacts to public safety.

Treatment services

Clients of the proposed facility will be able to access intensive residential treatment services (IRTS) for up to 90 days and short-stay crisis stabilization services. The facility may house up to 16 clients at a time.

IRTS programs are designed to help clients transition between a stay in a psychiatric hospital and the return to their home environment.

The transitional support aims to prevent people from bouncing between two extremes on the care spectrum — hospitalizations and outpatient services.

While IRTS is a step down from hospital-level care, crisis services are meant to help people avoid the hospital in the first place.

Both types of care are in extremely short supply in Minnesota, leading many qualified patients to be hospitalized — sometimes hours away from home — instead of landing in community-based services, which are associated with better long-term outcomes.

The facility designed for West St. Paul is also proposed to offer crisis assessment and support services.