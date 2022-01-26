Southwest LRT may cost $210M more, take 3 years longer to build

Skip to main content
Proposed settlement: Southwest LRT to cost millions more, would take 3 more years to finish

Proposed settlement: Southwest LRT to cost millions more, would take 3 more years to finish

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

Metropolitan Council

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

It looks like more delays are in the Southwest Light Rail Transit project's future and the state's costliest public works project may get even more expensive, according to a proposed settlement with a contractor.

The Metropolitan Council, the regional body that oversees Metro Transit, will consider a settlement with Lunda McCrossan, the joint venture that's building the 14.5-mile Green Line extension project, at its 4 p.m. meeting on Wednesday.

When complete, the Southwest Light Rail will connect Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, via Minnetonka, Hopkins and St. Louis Park. It was scheduled to start serving passengers in 2023 (last year officials said they'd likely miss that target) at a cost of more than $2.2 billion (a price tag that's increased over the years). 

But the potential deal could mean a 34-month delay, pushing the opening date back to at least 2026. And Met Council is proposing to pay Lunda McCrossan $40 million upfront and up to $210 million down the line.  

This proposed settlement stems from ongoing disputes over changes to the project that weren't part of the original 2018 construction contract. Among them: adding a crash wall to separate the new light rail line from the BNSF freight line in Minneapolis; changes to the design and construction of the Kenilworth tunnel; and the addition of the Eden Prairie Town Center Station.

The changes have added time to how long it'll take to complete the project and how much it'll cost, noting, with meeting documents saying the changes "will also delay the systems contractor, the start of revenue operations, and result in additional costs."

"This settlement is necessary to complete civil construction and expeditiously resolve the disputes related to the additional time required to perform the work while ensuring that [Lunda McCrossan's] claimed costs are properly vetted and documented," documents state.

Met Council may have to pay more than the proposed $210 million because the agency and Lunda McCrossan haven't agreed on who is to blame for four of the 34 months of delays (Met Council says it is responsible for 30 of the 34 months of delays due to all the changes to the contract). The two parties have also not agreed on the total costs of labor and equipment overruns, change orders and productivity of the works that's been performed thus far. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The documents say Met Council and Lunda McCrossan are trying to work out these disagreements but the dispute may need to go to mediation. 

In other Southwest Light Rail news, the Minneapolis Park Board recently denied the Metropolitan Council's request to extend the agency's permit to close Cedar Lake Parkway so it can work on the Kenilworth tunnel.

The Met Council has a permit to close the parkway for 180 days, from February to July 10. But the park board voted 5-3 to deny the agency's request to extend the permit to the end of the year, RT & S reports

Meanwhile, the Legislative Commission on Metro Government will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to discuss the Southwest Light Rail project and the issues it faces

Lawmakers have also raised concerns about Met Council's governance structure and accountability, with FOX 9 reporting Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, and Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, plan to introduce a bill that would make Met Council members elected instead of appointed. 

The Met Council shares updates on construction for the light rail project here

Next Up

metro transit southwest light rail green line extension construction
MN News

Southwest LRT may cost $210M more, take 3 years longer to build

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young 2
MN News

Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

There was an infant in the car with him.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman: 'That head coach has to have a relationship with that QB'

"I think the No. 1 thing you’re looking for is that head coach has to have a relationship with that quarterback."

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.36.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

The Minneapolis liquor store and cheese shop is stepping up its events and class offerings.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0831
MN Vikings

Ryan Poles picking Chicago creates battle of the rebuilds with Vikings

Both of the Vikings' GM finalists land in the same division looking to return to relevancy.

46433858332_ed10625522_3k
TV, Movies and The Arts

Report: 'This Is Us' star creating NBC series about MN girls' hockey team

No word on when the show will launch.

David Ortiz
MN Twins

Twins congratulate David Ortiz on HOF induction, it ends badly

Twins fans haven't forgotten the biggest mistake in franchise history.

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

Who left the burnt snowmobile on a frozen Minnesota lake?

There wasn't much left beyond the frame and a few other large, metal parts.

T Kline Robbinsdale City Council
MN News

Charges: Drunk council member fled police on wrong side of Hwy. 100

The complaint alleges he caused a wrong-way crash, then drove around an officer that tried to stop him.

20211010_Vikings_Lions_REG05_0560
MN Vikings

What does the future hold for the Vikings at linebacker?

Anthony Barr is hitting free agency, and Eric Kendricks is approaching age 30

vehicle car
MN News

String of vehicle thefts in St. Paul, most left running unattended

The department is urging people not to leave their car running unattended.

Related

light rail
MN News

On track: Southwest Light Rail project gets final piece of funding

The $928.8 million funding grant will pay for the completion of the Green Line Light Rail Extension.

light rail
MN News

Federal funding for Southwest Light Rail advances to Congress

The Metropolitan Council is hopeful Congress will award the nearly $929 million grant.

MN News

Railroad takes issue with rerouting freight traffic for Southwest LRT

MN News

Transit planners reaffirm shallow tunnels for Southwest LRT

MN News

Minneapolis objects, but committee approves Southwest LRT tunnels

light rail
MN News

Cost of SW Light Rail corridor wall jumps from $20M to almost $93M

The corridor wall will run from the Bryn Mawr stop to Interstate 94.

MN News

Southwest LRT project sees another delay

MN News

Cities agree to cut $250 million from Southwest light rail project