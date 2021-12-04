Prosecutor seeks new charge against Duluth officer who shot through man's door

The Duluth police officer who was charged after shooting a man through a closed apartment door late last year could be facing even more prison time.

On September 12, 2020, Tyler Leibfried, a five-year veteran of the Duluth Police Department, was responding to a domestic incident at the downtown residence at the time of the incident.

When Leibfried and another officer were about to knock on the door, they heard "loud noises described as a bang or firearm report sound from inside," the original charges say.

Leibfried then fired his weapon, with a bullet striking the shoulder of a 23-year-old man inside the apartment. Investigators later determined that no gunshots were fired inside before Leibfried discharged his firearm, and that the only weapon in the residence was a hatchet located just inside the door.

Leibfried was soon placed on standard administrative leave, though a couple months later his status was changed to "off duty indefinitely" and he was charged with two felonies: intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety of another, and reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality.

Now, more than a year after the incident, the new prosecutor on the case — Assistant County Attorney Aaron Welch, who has taken over for his now-retired predecessor —has filed a motion to charge Leibfried with second-degree assault.

He's also asking the court for permission to seek an aggravated sentence against Leibfried, as "the offense was committed in a location in which the Victim had an expectation of privacy."

Leibfried, 29, will be facing more than a decade in prison if the court grants the prosecutor's request.

He's scheduled to go to trial on January 18, per the Duluth News Tribune.