Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside MN Governor’s Mansion

Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon.

Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital on Jan. 10.

The video shows two officers holding Nichols down while another punches him in the face, and other instances that show Nichols being kicked in the face and beaten with a baton. Nichols was also tased during the incident while saying, “I’m just trying to go home.”

Nichols had been pulled over on suspected reckless driving.

The five officers involved — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Desmond Mills, Jr. — have all been fired and charged with murder and kidnapping.

Local activist groups including Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, Black Lives Matter Minnesota and Twin Cities Coalition for Justice have announced plans to protest in front of the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday in response to the footage. The groups say they will call for legislative action on police reforms.

The protest is planned for 2 p.m.

“While all eyes were on Minnesota after the murder of George Floyd, we had the opportunity to set an example for the world. Because we failed to make the necessary changes to hold police accountable, we are facing yet another tragedy,” Toshira Garraway of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence said in a statement.

“We demand the Governor and the Legislature stop stalling on policing reforms. They have the trifecta; they must make the changes needed to stop the bloodshed.”

Ahead of the release of the footage, Twin Cities law enforcement agencies said they were taking precautions to prepare for the community’s reaction.

Unicorn Riot reported that Minneapolis police, including SWAT, responded to a protest in southeast Minneapolis Saturday night. The outlet reported that police did not get out of their vehicles and that no arrests were made before the crowd dispersed.

The state patrol’s helicopter was also reported in the area at the time of the protest.