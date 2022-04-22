Skip to main content
Public vigil to honor family slain in devastating murder-suicide

The four family members were killed by a relative, who later took his own life.

Riana Barry

A public vigil will be held Sunday outside the home of the family killed by a relative in a murder-suicide that has shocked the City of Duluth.

Duluth Police Department announced Friday that a gathering will be held outside 715 East 12th Street, the home of Sean and Riana Barry, and their two children Shiway, 12, and Sadie, 9.

The four were shot dead as they slept by Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, the 29-year-old nephew of Sean and Riana and cousin to Shiway and Sadie. Cole-Skogstad also killed the family's dog before taking his own life when police arrived on the scene.

The vigil will start at 8 p.m. Sunday, with the Barry home set to be lit with Christmas lights to mark one of the family's favorite times of the year.

The wider Barry family is also calling on other Duluth residents to display holiday lights on their home in their memory.

Those in attendance are also invited to bring children's books to donate, to mark the fact they have a Little Free Library in front of their home.

"The family loved reading books and loved sharing their love of books with their neighbors," Duluth PD said.

A "short program" will start at 8 p.m., with the home lit in Christmas lights, and then there will be "an opportunity for members of the public to share stories of the family to help the family and our community heal from this tragedy."

Correction: An earlier version of this article noted that the vigil will be held Saturday. This was an error, it's being held Sunday.

