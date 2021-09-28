Public's help sought after shooting kills father of five girls

September 28, 2021
Public's help sought to solve Bemidji area murder of 29-year-old father of 5
Publish date:

Public's help sought to solve Bemidji area murder of 29-year-old father of 5

The father of five girls was fatally shot in early September.
Author:

Google Streetview

The killing of a 29-year-old man in the Bemidji area has prompted the sheriff's department to ask the public for any information possible that could help solve the case. 

On Sunday, Sept. 5, a shooting at a home on the 11000 block of Chockcherry Drive NE in Turtle River Township resulted in the death of 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu, of Bemidji, who was already dead when deputies and a DNR conservation officer arrived at the scene around 3:25 p.m. 

According to his obituary, Beaulieu leaves behind a wife and five daughters. 

"Warren loved helping other people. He would give a stranger his shirt off his back if they needed it. He loved being outdoors and playing his guitar. His greatest passion was being a father. He had 5 beautiful daughters who he loved more than anything," his obituary says. 

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have been investigating the homicide for three weeks and on Monday they issued a plea for help. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Anyone who can provide information about the murder should call the sheriff's office at 218-333-9111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously and may qualify for a $1,000 reward. 

"The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing,'" the news release said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

rabbit
MN News

Highly contagious rabbit disease detected for first time in MN

Two indoor rabbits "died suddenly and inexplicably" from the disease earlier this month.

Salted Nut Roll
MN Food & Drink

New seasonal varieties of the Salted Nut Roll have arrived

There will never be enough pumpkin spice to satisfy the world.

como zoo wolf
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo welcomes 2 wolf brothers, marking return of wolves to St. Paul

Como Zoo hasn't had wolves since March 2020.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

police lights
MN News

Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

Pamela Espeland (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved MinnPost writer who amplified MN arts scene dies suddenly

The arts community is remembering her impact and mourning her death.

Abbey Piner
MN News

Missing Aitkin County woman may be in St. Paul area

Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding her.

box elder bugs
Minnesota Life

The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.

chaska school fight
MN News

Fight breaks out over mask policy at Eastern Carver County School Board meeting

The district on Monday updated its mask policy to require them for all students.

Bemidji City Hall
MN News

Public's help sought after shooting kills father of five girls

The father of five girls was fatally shot in early September.

Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 7.21.37 AM
MN News

Driver killed in Fridley crash that cut his car in half

The victim is a 29-year-old man from Wisconsin.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage girl and man dead after shootings in Minneapolis, Columbia Heights

The homicides happened less than an hour apart Monday night.

Willmar Police Department
MN News

'Errant bullet' goes through garage wall, kills Willmar man

The man was working in his garage when he was shot, witnesses said.

Scott Alan Schulman
MN News

Charges: Alleged Minnesota killer used piece of lumber as weapon

The 21-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Weekend of violence in Minnesota: 5 dead, 11 injured

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Bloomington.

Screen Shot 2020-08-31 at 9.43.35 AM
MN News

1 suspect arrested after 22-year-old killed in Lino Lakes

The 22-year-old was fatally shot on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Devin Belcourt
MN News

3rd suspect charged for 'chilling' murder in Bemidji-area incident

The violent crimes included murder, arson, robbery and a shootout.

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 11.58.53 AM
MN News

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at deputies, who didn't shoot back

Despite being shot at multiple times, deputies used less lethal force.

George Zeon
MN News

Charges: 17-year-old killed 19-year-old outside Minneapolis gas station

The victim, pictured, was shot three times.