Public's help sought after shooting kills father of five girls

The killing of a 29-year-old man in the Bemidji area has prompted the sheriff's department to ask the public for any information possible that could help solve the case.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, a shooting at a home on the 11000 block of Chockcherry Drive NE in Turtle River Township resulted in the death of 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu, of Bemidji, who was already dead when deputies and a DNR conservation officer arrived at the scene around 3:25 p.m.

According to his obituary, Beaulieu leaves behind a wife and five daughters.

"Warren loved helping other people. He would give a stranger his shirt off his back if they needed it. He loved being outdoors and playing his guitar. His greatest passion was being a father. He had 5 beautiful daughters who he loved more than anything," his obituary says.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have been investigating the homicide for three weeks and on Monday they issued a plea for help.

Anyone who can provide information about the murder should call the sheriff's office at 218-333-9111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously and may qualify for a $1,000 reward.

"The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing,'" the news release said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.