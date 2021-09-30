September 30, 2021
Puppy found suffering from multiple bullet wounds in Minnesota
Publish date:

Puppy found suffering from multiple bullet wounds in Minnesota

Details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.
Author:

Credit: Coco's Heart Dog Rescue

Details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

A puppy is recovering and in stable condition thanks to the efforts of animal caregivers and a foster home following a case of gruesome abuse that included someone likely putting a BB gun inside the dog's mouth and pulling the trigger. 

Coco's Heart Dog Rescue posted on Facebook about Finnian the shepherd puppy's horrific injuries, noting that reading about it is "not for the faint of heart." 

Warning: Details in this story may be upsetting for some readers. 

"Finnian is a shepherd puppy who was found with multiple bullet wounds, a cleft palate, and something off with his front legs / gait. Upon X Ray they found numerous BB's one in his skull and another very close to his spine near the top two vertebrae's, which is likely effecting his ability to walk normally. The BB that was found in his skull [SIC], it was determined the gun likely had to have been in his mouth when discharged."

"As if we didn't feel heartbroken for him already, this information has tore us apart. It is absolutely heartbreaking to think of what this sweet boy has been through in his short life," Coco's Heart Dog Rescue said. 

Finnian was taken to the University of Minnesota emergency care where Coco's was hopeful the team of specialists could "pull off yet another miracle," which they apparently did as an update from Coco's at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday said Finnian was in stable condition and on his way to a temporary foster home. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Coco's for information about where Finnian was found, and if police are investigating.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

A violation of animal abuse laws in Minnesota can result in up to one year in prison when abuse leads to extensive bodily harm, in addition to a penalty of up to $3,000. More severe penalties are possible depending on the circumstances of the case. 

Coco's has asked for donations to help cover the medical costs and other expenses that are necessary to give him proper care and a quality life. You can donate here

Finnian has yet to undergo more treatment, including a visit with a animal neurologist and a dentistry specialist. 

"Keep the prayers and good vibes coming, we are feeling so hopeful for him!" Coco's said. 

Next Up

st. paul police - ganzel
MN News

Charges: Man repeatedly punched officer, tried to grab his gun to shoot him

The St. Paul officer's face and uniform were "splattered" with his own blood, charges say.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

Kevin Lamarr Mason
MN News

Minneapolis police seeking murder suspect, who may be in Florida

The 26-year-old is wanted over the fatal shooting outside Shiloh Temple in June.

hydrocodon-DEA
MN Health

Nonfatal drug overdoses continued to increase during COVID-19 pandemic

They mirrored the trend of fatal overdoses seen during 2020.

flickr - jeremy thompson - valleyfair night sign
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair bans bags during Halloween Haunt event

Guests won't be allowed to bring in any type of bag unless "medically necessary."

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30

The latest in Minnesota.

rain, umbrella
Weather MN

Storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time Thursday

An overnight storm in western Minnesota produced 1.5 inches in an hour.

Plastic bag
MN News

Duluth following Minneapolis in bringing back 5-cent bag charge

The city originally planned to start charging for plastic bags last year, but put off the ordinance due to the pandemic.

Du Nord Foundation Vodka Photo Credit - Ken Friberg
MN Food & Drink

Now serving: Du Nord's vodka will be available on Delta's domestic flights

It's a massive opportunity for the small craft distillery.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.35.37 AM
MN News

Puppy found suffering from multiple bullet wounds in Minnesota

Details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

police lights
MN News

Driver flees crash, leaving behind 2 injured passengers in St. Cloud

The crash occurred at the intersection of Stearns County Road 75 and 33rd Street South.

blue-green algae mpca
Minnesota Life

Warm fall weather leads to algae blooms on Minneapolis lakes

Conditions are right for more lakes to develop harmful blue-green algae blooms.

Related

MN News

Malnourished dog found suffering from gunshot wound

Authorities were able to track down the dog's owner.

MN News

'Scrappy' the pup doing well after being found in animal hospital's recycling bin

MN News

Box of puppies abandoned in freezing cold in Cloquet

It was 14 degrees outside when the puppies were found.

Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 11.20.19 PM
MN News

Malnourished dog gains 20 pounds in 10 days; arrest made

Gabriel is doing much better since being found Nov. 1.

white-shepard-dog-wikimedia-commons-crop-resize
MN News

Dog dies after being found shot, left in ditch

Authorities have a possible suspect vehicle description they're sharing.

MN Lifestyle

Stolen 'Poppy the puppy' found in Minnesota, reunited with family in SD

She was found on the streets almost 300 miles from home.

MN News

Woman believes renter beat her dog to death, fundraiser says

The woman alleges that her roommate beat her dog.

Screen Shot 2021-09-03 at 11.08.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Men raped woman they met at MOA, carved initials into her skin

Details in this story are upsetting.