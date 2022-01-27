Puppy in back of stolen Audi found, reunited with owner

The young bullmastiff Kua who was taken when a thief stole her owner's running vehicle has been found.

Matt Thoreen updated www.findkua.com, the site he'd created to help search for the puppy, to say she has been found. He also thanked people who "helped get the word out."

Kua went missing the morning of Jan. 17, when someone stole Thoreen's Audi from in front of his St. Paul home. He'd just put the 4 1/2-month-old Kua in a kennel in the running vehicle's back seat, then ran back inside his home to get his work boots.

While he was gone, someone drove off with the car.

The St. Paul Police Department also shared the news to Facebook, writing Kua is "safe" and back with her owner.

SPPD spokesperson Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News Thoreen notified police Kua had been found. Officers were not the ones who returned the puppy, and the department has few other details at this time, she said.

Davis said the stolen Audi, however, was recovered in Minneapolis then towed to the St. Paul impound lot to be processed for evidence. The police department did not have anything more to share at this point, she said.

Thoreen's website and Go Fund Me also do not provide additional details.

SPPD this week shared surveillance images of a woman seen driving the Audi the night it was stolen, though stopped short of calling her a suspect.

"We don't know exactly how the person in these photos is involved, but we want to talk to her," the department wrote at the time.

Another dog owner received some good news as well.

Duke was in a vehicle left running unattended on the 400 block of English Avenue in St. Paul overnight on Jan. 25 when the car was stolen. The vehicle, a Kia Forte, hasn't been recovered but Davis said Duke has been returned to their owner.