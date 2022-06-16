Skip to main content
Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger
Sponsored Story

Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

Minnesotans have been paying more for energy costs and the trend is likely to continue. Utility companies have proposed rate hikes, while gasoline costs are dictated by ever-limited fossil fuel availabilities and skyrocketing demand as summer intensifies.

One way to fix electricity cost hikes is solar panels. A solution to gas spikes is an electric vehicle (EV) that doesn’t consume fossil fuels. But how about combining solar power and EVs together?

Solar panels with electric vehicle chargers help consumers gain control of energy costs, at home and on the road. Additionally, there are federal incentives available to help with both solar installation and the purchase of qualifying EV. Find out more from All Energy Solar.

Sticker shock at the gas pump

Even though new car registrations were down 18 percent overall, registrations for new EVs rose 60 percent in the first three months of 2022 according to Automotive News and Car and Driver. EVs now account for 4.6 percent of all passenger vehicles being sold in the United States, and given the prices for gasoline this year it’s easy to understand why their popularity is soaring.

The average cost for regular gas in Minnesota at the beginning of June was $4.58 per gallon. That’s a 66-cent jump compared to May, with no obvious signs of relief in sight as the Minnesota State Legislature failed to agree on a solution before adjourning the regular session.

People have been turning to electric vehicles in part because they are less expensive to run and maintain. Charging an EV at home can add 33 percent to the electric bill, which in Minnesota adds up to about $38 extra per month. When one considers that $38 at today’s pump prices would likely not keep a gas-powered vehicle running for one week, let alone a month, the math really starts to add up.

Jolted by high electricity bills

Typically, the cost of electricity and energy grows by about 3 percent every year. For January 2022, though, the national average residential electricity rate was up 8 percent from a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in more than a decade. In Minnesota, Xcel Energy customers saw a 6.4 percent rate boost that started January 1, and the company has already asked for more hikes in the future. Many other utilities throughout the state also raised rates, though there were a rare few that held steady.

Some of the expenses are a result of continued reliance on fossil fuel energy that’s becoming more expensive and scarce - about 25 percent of the state’s power is still coal-fueled, while 20 percent is natural gas. To round out the rest of Minnesota’s energy mix, 26 percent is nuclear and 29 percent is from renewable energies like hydro, wind, and solar.

A significant percentage of growing rate costs, though, are meant ostensibly to update an aging grid that can’t fully support the current energy needs of consumers. Instead of customers simply paying for electricity, they’re also being charged to help the utility make upgrade investments that will take more years and more rate hikes to complete.

With solar power, electricity rates can be locked-in to predictable expenses for the lifetime of the system. Most solar panels and their vital components are built to last for 25 to 30 years or more of reliable energy. With a payback period of eight to 12 years depending on the size of the array, solar panels can pay for themselves three to four times over before they would potentially need to be replaced.

AdobeStock_271319859

Two renewable choices working together

As more consumers look to address their energy costs, avoid rising gas prices, or offset their carbon footprint, demand for both solar panels and EVs have reached record highs. Savvy consumers are making room for both in their lives, whether it’s buying the EV first with plans for solar later, buying solar with an EV charger for a future new vehicle, or the lucky ones who are able to do both at the same time.

When it comes to powering a home or business, there is no cheaper way accessible to the general public than solar energy. The International Energy Agency (IEA) came to the conclusion in its World Energy Outlook 2020 that solar power is now the cheapest electricity in history. The technology is less expensive than coal and gas in most places.

As for charging an electric vehicle at home, doing so through self-provided solar energy is the most cost-effective means available. Electricity produced by solar panels is more economical than buying electricity from the local utility directly. Although the initial amount saved may be pennies on the dollar, solar could easily save thousands of dollars in fuel costs over the lifetime of the vehicle, especially as utility and gas prices continue to rise every year.

Additionally, incentives are available to help consumers make the switch to solar or buy an EV. This is the last year to receive the 26 percent federal Solar Investment Tax Credit before it falls to 22 percent in 2023. The Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Tax Credit offers a tax credit worth up to $7,500 for individuals who buy a new electric vehicle that meet certain standards.

How do you find out more about solar panels with an electric vehicle charger? Take a deeper dive by downloading our ebook, EV Charging + Solar: The Perfect Pairing.

A trusted name in solar energy

As a top-rated solar power provider in Minnesota, All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy easy for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more. Our solar professionals have the knowledge and experience to reveal the programs accessible in your area and every other aspect of your project, from initial property and energy analysis through design, construction, and beyond.

Now is the time to take control of your energy costs for2022 and every year after that. Get started today by requesting a free virtual solar consultation from All Energy Solar!

Next Up

4408 front 2
MN News

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

duluth police department
MN News

2 found dead of suspected overdose in Duluth

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Driving on Sunshine with Solar Power and Electric Vehicle
Sponsored Story

Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

Kate Raddatz
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Raddatz says her friends in the media will still hear from her.

motorcycle
MN News

Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

The driver also had a revoked license.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 9.38.13 AM
MN Sports

Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wonder food truck
MN Food & Drink

Marc Lore's 'Wonder' mobile restaurant service valued at $3.5B

The service is only available in New Jersey but there are plans to expand.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN Business

Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Lindell went on Facebook Live Wednesday to announce that the retailer had told him it was dropping his products.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

Related

Lakeville Minnesota Solar Installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Tips for selecting a reputable solar installer

Installing solar panels is a major investment. The solar solution provider you choose should be stable and trustworthy.

All Energy Solar - Solar Powered Garage
Sponsored Story

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available.

Apple Valley Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

New Year, New Round of Solar Incentives for Minnesotans

Funding for 2022 solar rebates is replenished, but limited to first come, first served

Burnsville Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

Solar energy has become so popular and affordable that some potential solar customers could end up out in the cold if they don’t act soon

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

All Energy Solar - Bringing Panels to Roof
Sponsored Story

All Energy Solar reaches growth milestones with higher goals yet for 2022

Minnesota solar company continues to thrive through building a strong workforce

Rosemont Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Common solar energy myths that could be costing you

Solar energy has its share of myths. Believing them may be costing you money!

Riverton Solar Installation - brook avenue - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Solar at Riverton community housing co-ops meet savings and sustainability goals

Solar installations help to bring energy efficiency, affordability to student university housing in Minneapolis