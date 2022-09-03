Skip to main content
Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Police say a fight inside the business spilled outside.

Google Streetview

Police say a fight inside the business spilled outside.

Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

All four were taken to hospitals by ambulance, with details on their conditions not available.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that a fight occurred inside the business and then spilled out into the parking lot. Some from the crowd entered a vehicle. Reports indicate that shots were fired from that vehicle as it left the area."

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Merwin Liquors has been the scene of multiple shootings in recent years.

Bring Me The News reported last year that the owners were seeking new premises in Minneapolis, and had reached out to the city for identifying a possible site.

Among the incidents of crime near the liquor store was a shooting in June 2021 that left a woman dead and a man critically injured.

Next Up

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Police say a fight inside the business spilled outside.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 2.06.32 PM
MN News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 4.41.14 PM
MN News

Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal Cass Lake camper fire

Witnesses attempted to save the man trapped inside the burning camper.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

Mark H. O'Dell died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Monday.

image
Minnesota Life

Lake Byllesby beach in Dakota County closed due to E.coli levels

The swimming beach at the Lake Byllesby reservoir is typically open from sunrise until 8 p.m.

image
Minnesota Life

Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day

A community tradition is back with new additions.

southwest light rail metro transit construction
MN News

Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail

The controversial transit project is on-track to start running nine years after the initial projected opening date.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

Michael Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

Brian Nienstadt
MN News

Search continues for man who went missing at State Fair

The vulnerable man went missing after becoming separated from his group.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Scott Jensen listed among speakers at event featuring anti-vaxxers

Jensen spoke at the event last year.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk

The 46-year-old is fighting for her life after the Monday collision.

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 4.41.13 AM
MN News

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment

Police say the shooting happened during a gathering at an apartment.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 2.35.23 PM
MN News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man shot dead by family member inside Minneapolis home

The family member is being held.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested

Police say an argument ended in gunfire.