Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All four were taken to hospitals by ambulance, with details on their conditions not available.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that a fight occurred inside the business and then spilled out into the parking lot. Some from the crowd entered a vehicle. Reports indicate that shots were fired from that vehicle as it left the area."

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Merwin Liquors has been the scene of multiple shootings in recent years.

Bring Me The News reported last year that the owners were seeking new premises in Minneapolis, and had reached out to the city for identifying a possible site.

Among the incidents of crime near the liquor store was a shooting in June 2021 that left a woman dead and a man critically injured.