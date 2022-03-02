Racist message discovered in girls bathroom at Prior Lake HS

Skip to main content
Racist message discovered in girls bathroom at Prior Lake High School

The school has been plagued by high-profile incidents of racism in recent months.

Demondi Johnson, Twitter

Students at Prior Lake High School discovered a racist message scrawled on a bathroom mirror Monday, which suggests students of color should take their own life.

The note was shared on Twitter by Demondi Johnson, who resigned as head coach of the Prior Lake girls basketball team last week following a separate racist incident. The photo shows the words "All Black students k.y.s." on the mirror (with k.y.s. generally internet shorthand for 'kill yourself").

Prior Lake High School Principal John Bezek confirmed to Bring Me The News that school administration had launched an investigation on Tuesday morning.

In a memo sent to parents, Bezek said: "This morning PLHS administration was made aware of a racist message written in a girls’ bathroom. I am concerned for our students, particularly our BIPOC students who have been subjected to a hateful message, and I am angry that – yet again – I must send you this notification.

"We will not tolerate this behavior that inflicts racial harm and prevents our students from learning in a safe environment. These actions continue to work to divide us and it must stop. We believe everyone in our schools needs to be accountable for their words and actions."

The school has made counseling available for students, as well a confidential reporting form that can be filled out online. 

Prior Lake High School has been plagued by high-profile incidents of racism in recent months. It started with the social media video in November, in which two students repeatedly use the N-word and suggest a student of color should kill themselves. The sister of the victim then spoke at a school board meeting just before Thanksgiving to address racism in the district, during which multiple board members walked out before returning to end the meeting.

In early December, word of another racist social media video, the details of which weren't divulged — though the school promised "swift and appropriate" action was taken.

Then last week, a sophomore girls basketball player found a note in her gym bag that said, "Get off our team monkey." That incident led to Johnson announcing he would step down as head coach, writing he "will always stand up for those who look like me." The administration also chose to have the varsity team forfeit its remaining games (one regular season contest, plus the postseason). 

The superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools said last week she plans to step down at the end of the school year to take a new job in the private sector.

