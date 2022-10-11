Skip to main content
Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

Bloomington Fire Department

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

A semi rollover has closed a ramp from Highway 100 to I-494 in Bloomington.

The crash was reported on the ramp from southbound Hwy. 100 to westbound I-494, per a tweet from Bloomington Fire Department at 8:35 a.m.

A semi-trailer carrying paper products was involved in a rollover crash, with the driver taken to a local hospital.

"This ramp will be closed for an extended period of time while trailer carrying paper products is off-loaded," the department said.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 8.45.50 AM

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 8.37.05 AM
MN News

Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

University of Minnesota
MN News

1,500 University of Minnesota service workers vote in favor of strike

Teamsters 320 announced the 'overwhelming' vote in favor of strike action on Monday.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcycle-deer crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

The man was taken to Regions Hospital in a serious condition.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.24.54 PM
MN News

Waite Park woman arrested in alleged hate crime attack on Somali man

The incident happened Saturday afternoon.

image
Places to Go

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Small towns in Minnesota are among the coziest in America.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being shot by uncle in hunting accident

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified

The others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

image
MN News

Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

There were no injuries reported.

ambulance
WI News

79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

chad davis us bank stadium flickr
MN News

Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

Frank Bratjan Jr
MN News

Eagan postal worker sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

The man was living in New York before he moved to Minnesota, fearing the investigations.

Related

semi tipped over - crop
MN News

Semi rollover closes ramp from 169 to 494

The truck was carrying grain, which will take hours to clean up.

highway 12 494 crash
MN News

Semi rolls and spills its load, forcing I-494 ramp closure

The crash happened under the I-494 overpass near Wayzata.

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 7.29.52 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes ramp on I-494 in Minnetonka

Emergency responders are at the scene of the crash.

MN News

Semi crashes off ramp in Bloomington and lands on ramp below

A ramp to eastbound I-494 will be closed for several hours.

motorcycle
MN News

Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494

The crash happened on the exit ramp to I-494 in Newport, Minnesota on Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2021-05-28 at 7.23.10 AM
MN News

I-94 closed westbound after semi crashes, spills its load

The interstate is closed west in Otter Tail County.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

Driver who died in Hwy. 100 embankment rollover is identified

The 30-year-old was killed in the Saturday evening crash.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 6.37.15 AM
MN News

Hwy. 12 closed after semi crash near Maple Plain

Traffic is being diverted.