Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

A semi rollover has closed a ramp from Highway 100 to I-494 in Bloomington.

The crash was reported on the ramp from southbound Hwy. 100 to westbound I-494, per a tweet from Bloomington Fire Department at 8:35 a.m.

A semi-trailer carrying paper products was involved in a rollover crash, with the driver taken to a local hospital.

"This ramp will be closed for an extended period of time while trailer carrying paper products is off-loaded," the department said.