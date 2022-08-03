Skip to main content
Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle

The sheriff's office said no trauma nor any signs of injury were discovered in the autopsy report.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said no trauma nor any signs of injury were discovered in the autopsy report.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was found dead inside his vehicle this week.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn was found dead inside his vehicle on Monday. According to the preliminary autopsy report, no signs of trauma nor injuries were found. 

Members of the sheriff's office learned that Edeburn had not returned home Monday and went out to look for him. He left the Ramsey County Patrol Station in Arden Hills on Sunday. 

Deputies searched the area between his home and the station and found him dead inside his vehicle. The sheriff's office did not say where his vehicle was found.

“Our hearts go out to Dallas’ wife, family, and friends. He was larger than life, both in his physical presence and his service to Ramsey County," said Sheriff Bob Fletcher in a statement.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the manner and cause of death when the autopsy is completed.

According to the sheriff's office, Edeburn was employed in Ramsey County since January 2017. He started as a correctional officer with the Ramsey County Correctional Facility in July 2015. He had experience working in courts, patrol, training, and the Violent Crime Enforcement Team. Edeburn also was a "well respected" member of the SWAT team.

"He has received numerous accolades for his tremendous police work, heroic efforts during SWAT operations, and his work to rescue a suicidal young woman who was going to jump from a freeway bridge," the sheriff's office said.

In March 2021, Edeburn was seriously injured in a crash that involved a stolen vehicle fleeing from Mounds View Police. He was able to rehab his injuries and return to full-duty service.

This is a developing story.

Next Up

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss 2022-23 season

Bueckers was hoping to move past an injury-riddled sophomore season.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn
MN News

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle

The sheriff's office said no trauma nor any signs of injury were discovered in the autopsy report.

police lights
MN News

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 11.54.47 AM
MN News

What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report

The Fox News host used 2019 homicide stats in an attempt to validate her claim that Minneapolis is "still suffering" from the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

summer-lakes-beverage
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022

Slushies, seltzers, beers — oh my!

image
MN News

City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel

The highway-side hotel is on the market.

ambulance
MN News

Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

Four Corvettes were grouped together in Chisago County when the crash happened July 30.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

It was the second homicide of the day in Minneapolis.

2NewVendorsSteakCheeseCurdsStateFair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair adds 2 new food vendors

The fair will feature 38 new foods and 10 new vendors in 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis

Police believe the victim and person of interest "may have known each other."

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees

Hutchinson wins the title for more uncomfortable place in the state on Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home

A couple inside the home fled out window when the shots rang out.

Related

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

MN News

2 people found dead inside Aitkin County home

It's unlikely that there is any threat to the public, the sheriff's office says.

Mounds View shooting incident 1 - county sheriff - crop
MN News

Deputy uses squad car to ram armed assault suspect, sheriff's office says

The man had fired multiple shots at officers, striking two of their vehicles, authorities said.

police lights
MN News

Woman found dead in Minneapolis had 'signs of trauma,' police say

Police said her body showed signs of trauma.

Mounds view 9 - crime scene
MN News

Deputy who fatally rammed man who shot at police won't be charged

The collision killed 48-year-old Troy Engstrom.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man found dead with 'trauma to his face' in St. Paul

A man was found dead with "trauma to his face" in St. Paul after 3 a.m.

police lights
MN News

Man found fatally pinned by vehicle in central Minnesota

Authorities responded to the report late Monday.

Screen Shot 2019-06-02 at 7.50.04 PM
MN News

Body found southeast of Forest Lake in Washington County

The body was discovered Sunday afternoon.