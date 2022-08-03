Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was found dead inside his vehicle this week.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn was found dead inside his vehicle on Monday. According to the preliminary autopsy report, no signs of trauma nor injuries were found.

Members of the sheriff's office learned that Edeburn had not returned home Monday and went out to look for him. He left the Ramsey County Patrol Station in Arden Hills on Sunday.

Deputies searched the area between his home and the station and found him dead inside his vehicle. The sheriff's office did not say where his vehicle was found.

“Our hearts go out to Dallas’ wife, family, and friends. He was larger than life, both in his physical presence and his service to Ramsey County," said Sheriff Bob Fletcher in a statement.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the manner and cause of death when the autopsy is completed.

According to the sheriff's office, Edeburn was employed in Ramsey County since January 2017. He started as a correctional officer with the Ramsey County Correctional Facility in July 2015. He had experience working in courts, patrol, training, and the Violent Crime Enforcement Team. Edeburn also was a "well respected" member of the SWAT team.

"He has received numerous accolades for his tremendous police work, heroic efforts during SWAT operations, and his work to rescue a suicidal young woman who was going to jump from a freeway bridge," the sheriff's office said.

In March 2021, Edeburn was seriously injured in a crash that involved a stolen vehicle fleeing from Mounds View Police. He was able to rehab his injuries and return to full-duty service.

This is a developing story.