Skip to main content
Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

A 54-year-old St. Paul woman formally employed by the Ramsey County Jail has been charged with aiding a murder suspect after the crime was committed.

Court documents say Christine Lynn Satriano has been charged with one count of aiding an offender after the fact. If convicted, Satriano could face "half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole."

She is accused of aiding 28-year-old Delaquay Williams, who is currently in jail on suspicion of killing Regis Jones, 31, in St. Paul on March 3. The complaint alleges that Jones' murder was an attempt to cover up a separate homicide that happened on Feb. 1. Williams also has prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery, assault and firearms possession, all of them qualifying as violent crimes, the charges state.

What the charges claim

Williams, while in custody at the Ramsey County Jail, had several "sexually explicit" phone calls with Satriano while she was employed at the jail. On July 2, Satriano took a call from Williams and told him she had to tell him something that she found out, but wasn't able to do it while speaking on the phone.

Satriano was detained on July 21, according to the complaint. After a search warrant was executed on Satriano's purse and backpack, police found a notebook that contained "several" handwritten letters from Williams. The letters contained sexually explicit material, with Williams also encouraging Satriano to get a PO box so she could pass on information to others involved in Williams' murder case, and contact others in the detention center and outside.

Satriano admitted to investigators that she was having a "flirtatious and emotional relationship" with Williams, as well as admitting that Williams asked her to tell people inside and outside the detention center that someone was talking about the February homicide, and told her the name of who it was. According to the complaint, she then told the name of the person to others, including the sister of Williams. 

In addition, Satriano admitted to giving Williams medication he wasn't prescribed for.

Satriano will make her initial court appearance on Aug. 3.

Next Up

Satriano
MN News

Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.19.23 PM
MN News

Retired MN police chief speaks out after son attacked in Minneapolis

His son was knocked unconscious outside a downtown Minneapolis bar.

heat-kills-100-twin-citians
MN Weather

Deciphering the Dust Bowl: The makings of the 1930s heat waves

The hottest temps ever in Minnesota happened in the 1930s, but heat in modern times is more consistent and lasts longer.

Whitecaps
MN Sports

Richfield Ice Arena proposed to become home of Minnesota Whitecaps

The proposed rental agreement spans until 2038.

Luigi the Dog
Minnesota Life

Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

Luigi hadn't been seen since June 25 in northern Minnesota.

liquor lyles
MN Food & Drink

Owners of Tilt Pinball to move into Liquor Lyle's historic space

The former dive spot is expected to keep some elements but ultimately turn into a pinball bar.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 10.02.58 AM
MN Food & Drink

Want to buy the Vanilla Bean in Two Harbors?

Home of the bacon-wrapped mini donut Bloody Mary.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Separate crashes on I-35 leave 2 unbelted Minnesotans dead

Both victims, from Duluth, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accidents.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.00.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 neighboring Uptown restaurants appear to be closed

The two restaurants were both last active on social media last month.

Amie Page
MN News

Nurse hit by car after she stopped to help crash victim in Anoka

The woman reportedly has multiple fractures in her skull.

Related

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

Paul Ervin Coleman.
MN News

Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Paul Ervin Coleman (pictured) and Alphonso Dale Cotto were arrested in the last week.

MN News

Ramsey County sheriff's deputy charged with drunk-driving

The 26-year-old woman from Maplewood is facing two charges.

kidnapping mugshots
MN News

2 suspects accused in Ramsey County kidnapping for ransom case

The sheriff's office says the victim was pistol-whipped.

James Robert Hess.
MN News

Charges: Man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

James Robert Hess faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 10.32.46 AM
MN News

Duluth teen charged with murder of high schooler

The shooting happened this past weekend in Duluth.