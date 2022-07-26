Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A 54-year-old St. Paul woman formally employed by the Ramsey County Jail has been charged with aiding a murder suspect after the crime was committed.

Court documents say Christine Lynn Satriano has been charged with one count of aiding an offender after the fact. If convicted, Satriano could face "half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole."

She is accused of aiding 28-year-old Delaquay Williams, who is currently in jail on suspicion of killing Regis Jones, 31, in St. Paul on March 3. The complaint alleges that Jones' murder was an attempt to cover up a separate homicide that happened on Feb. 1. Williams also has prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery, assault and firearms possession, all of them qualifying as violent crimes, the charges state.

What the charges claim

Williams, while in custody at the Ramsey County Jail, had several "sexually explicit" phone calls with Satriano while she was employed at the jail. On July 2, Satriano took a call from Williams and told him she had to tell him something that she found out, but wasn't able to do it while speaking on the phone.

Satriano was detained on July 21, according to the complaint. After a search warrant was executed on Satriano's purse and backpack, police found a notebook that contained "several" handwritten letters from Williams. The letters contained sexually explicit material, with Williams also encouraging Satriano to get a PO box so she could pass on information to others involved in Williams' murder case, and contact others in the detention center and outside.

Satriano admitted to investigators that she was having a "flirtatious and emotional relationship" with Williams, as well as admitting that Williams asked her to tell people inside and outside the detention center that someone was talking about the February homicide, and told her the name of who it was. According to the complaint, she then told the name of the person to others, including the sister of Williams.

In addition, Satriano admitted to giving Williams medication he wasn't prescribed for.

Satriano will make her initial court appearance on Aug. 3.