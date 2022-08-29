Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to be featured on 'On Patrol: Live'

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will be one of multiple law enforcement agencies to be featured on the show, "On Patrol: Live."

The announcement was made on Thursday night's "Live on Patrol" livestream, which has become a popular regular YouTube and social media feature from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

The new show, airing on Reelz, started on July 22. The sheriff said producers of the show reached out to his department and asked if they could join their ride-alongs.

"We had a couple of conference calls and the producer [of the show] came [to Minnesota] yesterday, met with them and introduced them to some of our staff," Fletcher said, adding that the show will feature two camera crews in two separate vehicles; one marked and one unmarked.

The camera crews will join the department on Friday and Saturday nights.

"What's even more than being honored to be asked [to be on the show], is this is an opportunity to represent law enforcement to the entire country," Fletcher said. "There's 18,000 different law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, and 'On Patrol Live' only uses eight of them."

According to Fletcher, each agency during the show gets about 20 minutes each.

Other departments on the show include agencies from South Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Indiana and New Mexico.

You should be able to find the Reelz channel if you have a cable subscription, or if you subscribe to the DirecTV Stream.

Fletcher began live streaming some of his patrols in August 2020, and while it's attracted loyal fans interested in the behind-the-scenes look at regular policing work , it's also been the subject of controversy, such as one instance in which Fletcher's squad was driven past the body of someone who had been struck by a vehicle.

You can watch Fletcher make the announcement at the 30-minute mark in the YouTube video below: