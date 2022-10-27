Ransomware attack affects 60,000 Arvig internet users in Minnesota

A Minnesota broadband company said thousands of Minnesota customers were left without its services after a recent ransomware attack.

Arvig said about 60,000 customers across the state were affected, with Arvig's services down for about three-and-a-half hours on Tuesday.

The company said in a social media post the attempted breach of its cybersecurity happened at about 6:45 a.m. However, the ransomware attack was unsuccessful.

"This attack failed due to the extra layers of protection implemented by Arvig's cybersecurity team. These additional layers were created to protect our customer's data, which will always be one of our top priorities," Arvig said in a statement, adding that none of its customers or employees had their data compromised.

The business started as a small telephone company in eastern Otter Tail County, Minnesota in 1950, according to its website. It now has multiple locations serving customers across the state.

The incident is under investigation.

Bring Me The News reached out to the company for more details on the service disruption.